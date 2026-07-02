Ashnoor Kaur reveals her Mumbai house was flooded due to a pipe burst

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Popular television actress, Ashnoor Kaur, left her admirers worried after she uploaded a social media post of her Mumbai home flooded on Thursday.

However, now the 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant has clarified that waterlogging in her house was a result of a pipe burst and not because of the ongoing Mumbai rains, as presumed by many.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ashnoor posted a video in which she showed her Mumbai home, flooded with water. We could also see several men cleaning and mopping the floor.

"Need to leave for an event & this is what has happened at home. May all the 'nazar' on me turn into happiness, success & growth (sic)," the text on the post read.

However, a couple of hours after that, Ashnoor clarified, “Firstly, thanks to everyone who has been checking in on me post my flooding story. My DM is full of love and concern (sic).”

“It was due to a pipe burst (and not rainwater lol). However the situation was immediately brought under control within minutes, and no damage was done, thanks to our prompt and professional housekeeping team of the society,” she added.

In the video, we could also see Ashnoor's furry friend sitting in a corner, enjoying the chaos.

"But but...the little kis of our house @wood.ziggy enjoyed to his fullest," the post concluded.

Talking about her career trajectory, Ashnoor made her acting debut in 2009 with the show 'Jhansi Ki Rani'.

After working as a child artist, she went on to become a part of many popular shows such as 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', 'Shobha Somnath Ki', 'Mahabharat', and 'Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev'.

Ashnoor rose to fame as Mini Khurana in Sony TV’s drama 'Patiala Babes'.

Over and above this, she has also appeared in Bollywood movies such as 'Sanju' and 'Manmarziyaan'.

--IANS

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