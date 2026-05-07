May 07, 2026 10:48 AM हिंदी

Ashish-starrer 'DeThadi' unit begins second schedule

Ashish-starrer 'DeThadi' unit begins second schedule (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Aditya Rao Gangasani's upcoming entertainer 'DeThadi', featuring actor Ashish in the lead, has now begun its second schedule.

Sources close to the unit say that along with Ashish, key actors will be participating in this schedule.

For the unaware, an interesting glimpse video that the makers had released earlier showed that the story of the film would revolve around a celebrated street drum artiste.

The glimpse video, which the makers released, had offered a lively and colourful introduction to the world of its protagonist, Ghannu Bhai, a celebrated street-drum artiste who brings energy to festivities and celebrations across Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Ghannu Bhai and his troupe are admired for their remarkable stamina, carrying nearly seven kilos of drums and performing for hours without pause. Yet, beneath the joyful beats lie an unmistakable sense of dignity and self-respect, something the Glimpse captured with subtle grace.

A big part of the freshness came from Ashish’s immersive performance. His rugged makeover- complete with an unkempt beard, fit the character seamlessly. His body language, his raw attitude, the way he downed alcohol, and the effortless Hyderabad slang added a strong mass flavour and authenticity to the portrayal.

Leading producers Dil Raju and Shirish, the driving forces behind Sri Venkateswara Creations, are backing 'DeThadi'.

For the unaware, Ashish, who plays the lead in this film, is best known for his work in 'Rowdy Boys' and 'Love Me'. The project marks the directorial debut of Aditya Rao Gangasani, who is crafting a narrative steeped in the flavours, moods, and everyday pulse of Hyderabad.

For a debutant, Aditya Rao Gangasani handles the storytelling with remarkable command, showcasing Ashish’s character with surprising finesse and cinematic attitude.

The film has been mounted on a grand scale by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju Production.

The stamp of Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, who serves as screenplay writer, dialogue writer, and creative head, is clearly visible. The visuals in the Glimpse looked vivid and energetic, while music director Junaid Kumar amplified the celebratory mood with pulsating drum-driven beats.

--IANS

mkr/

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