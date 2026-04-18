Ashish Nehra is like a football coach, never sits still: Harbhajan

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has heaped praise on Ashish Nehra, lauding the Gujarat Titans head coach for his infectious energy, man-management skills and unique, hands-on approach during matches.

Drawing a comparison with football-style coaching, Harbhajan highlighted how Nehra’s constant engagement with players has played a key role in shaping the team’s environment and performances in the IPL.

“Ashish Nehra is the only person who makes the atmosphere comfortable anywhere, anytime. Wherever he goes, he makes everyone around him feel at ease. Not just himself, but everyone who works with him. One of the finest human beings you will ever meet. If you are with him, you are guaranteed to have a good time” Harbhajan told JioStar.

"His biggest contribution to Gujarat Titans is keeping everyone united. That is Ashish Nehra. He is like a football coach. He never sits still. Throughout the entirety of a match, he will find a player and keep talking to him. Nehra ji has a great understanding of the game. The work he has done with Gujarat Titans is commendable,” he added.

Nehra, who has been at the helm of the Gujarat Titans since their inception in 2022, has earned widespread recognition for fostering a strong team culture and maintaining a relaxed yet focused dressing room atmosphere. The team also won the IPL title in their maiden season.

In the current IPL 2026 season, the Gujarat Titans have had a strong start and are currently in 4th place on the points table. Under the leadership of captain Shubman Gill, they have won 3 out of their 5 matches so far, with their recent win coming against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

They’ll next face five-time champions Mumbai Indians at their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday.

--IANS

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