July 01, 2026 3:12 PM हिंदी

Asha Negi is ‘lost in a field of gold’ in dreamy new photos

Asha Negi is ‘lost in a field of gold’ in dreamy new photos

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Television actress Asha Negi, on Wednesday, took to social media to share a series of stunning photos from her time amid sprawling golden fields.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of her photos and captioned the post as, “Lost in a field of gold, dhoondhna mat…” The actress gave a glimpse of her peaceful escape into nature. In the images, Asha could be seen striking different poses for the camera. Dressed in a white t-shirt and shorts, the actress could be seen striking various poses in the field. The actress is seen beaming with joy.

Asha Negi often shares photos and videos on social media, giving regular glimpses of her personal moments, travel diaries, and behind-the-scenes snippets from her life.

Work-wise, Asha Negi was recently seen portraying Roshni Saluja in the web series “Criminal Justice: A Family Matter,” where she played a key role often referred to as the “Honeymoon Photographer” track. She has built a strong reputation through her work in Indian television as well as on OTT platforms.

In an interview with IANS, Negi had earlier revealed that she was initially hesitant to join “Criminal Justice 4.” “Yes, I was a bit sceptical at first because of the limited screen time. I wondered if the character would fade away—what then? But once I read the screenplay and received the character briefing, I realized that although the screen time was less, the role itself had a lot to offer. It was a performance-oriented character. I understood that it's not always about screen time—if the character is strong, that’s enough for me. So, I went ahead with it.”

“Criminal Justice 4” premiered on JioHotstar on May 22.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

PoK unrest: Pakistani authorities arrest JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir

PoK unrest: Pakistani authorities arrest JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir

Indian Naval Ships conclude visit to Sattahip, accorded warm farewell by Royal Thai Navy

Indian Naval Ships conclude visit to Sattahip, accorded warm farewell by Royal Thai Navy

‘Kumkum’ actress Juhi Parmar shares her ideal monsoon recipe

‘Kumkum’ actress Juhi Parmar shares her ideal monsoon recipe

Jubin Nautiyal says from ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ is honest, emotional, and timeless

Jubin Nautiyal says from ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ is honest, emotional, and timeless

Bhumi Pednekar plans to skip gym, blames the weather

Bhumi Pednekar plans to skip gym, blames the weather

Nepal govt's procurement of Chinese aircraft comes under scrutiny again (File image)

Nepal govt's procurement of Chinese aircraft comes under scrutiny again

'Nagabandham' stars Virat Karrna, John Kokken shower praise on Hollywood stunt director Vlad Rimburg for ensuring safety (Photo credit: John Kokken/Instagram)

'Nagabandham' stars Virat Karrna, John Kokken shower praise on Hollywood stunt director Vlad Rimburg for ensuring safety during stunts!

Jivial Industries shares list at 20 pc discount, extend losses after weak debut

Jivial Industries shares list at 20 pc discount, extend losses after weak debut

Rajkumar Hirani reveals Ranbir Kapoor used to come on set at 3 am during 'Sanju'

Rajkumar Hirani reveals Ranbir Kapoor used to come on set at 3 am during 'Sanju'

Laxhar Evidence Labs gets NABL accreditation for forensic testing

Laxhar Evidence Labs gets NABL accreditation for forensic testing