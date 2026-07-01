Asha Negi is ‘lost in a field of gold’ in dreamy new photos

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Television actress Asha Negi, on Wednesday, took to social media to share a series of stunning photos from her time amid sprawling golden fields.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of her photos and captioned the post as, “Lost in a field of gold, dhoondhna mat…” The actress gave a glimpse of her peaceful escape into nature. In the images, Asha could be seen striking different poses for the camera. Dressed in a white t-shirt and shorts, the actress could be seen striking various poses in the field. The actress is seen beaming with joy.

Asha Negi often shares photos and videos on social media, giving regular glimpses of her personal moments, travel diaries, and behind-the-scenes snippets from her life.

Work-wise, Asha Negi was recently seen portraying Roshni Saluja in the web series “Criminal Justice: A Family Matter,” where she played a key role often referred to as the “Honeymoon Photographer” track. She has built a strong reputation through her work in Indian television as well as on OTT platforms.

In an interview with IANS, Negi had earlier revealed that she was initially hesitant to join “Criminal Justice 4.” “Yes, I was a bit sceptical at first because of the limited screen time. I wondered if the character would fade away—what then? But once I read the screenplay and received the character briefing, I realized that although the screen time was less, the role itself had a lot to offer. It was a performance-oriented character. I understood that it's not always about screen time—if the character is strong, that’s enough for me. So, I went ahead with it.”

“Criminal Justice 4” premiered on JioHotstar on May 22.

--IANS

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