May 29, 2025 7:20 PM हिंदी

As Pakistan begs for dialogue, India reiterates talks and terror cannot go together

As Pakistan begs for dialogue, India reiterates talks and terror cannot go together

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) India on Thursday made it clear once again that any engagement with Pakistan will only be bilateral; terror and talks cannot go together; and, the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) will remain in abeyance until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably abjures" its support for cross-border terrorism.

"We have been very clear and consistent in our position regarding any engagement with Pakistan - that it has to be bilateral. At the same time, we are clear that talks and terror don't go together. On terrorism itself, we are open to discussing the handing over to India of noted terrorists whose list was given to Pakistan some years ago," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

"I would like to underline that any bilateral discussion on Jammu and Kashmir will only be about the vacation of illegally-occupied Indian territory by Pakistan. As for the Indus Waters Treaty, it will remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. As our Prime Minister has said, terror and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together," he added.

The MEA's strong response came at a time when Pakistan, pushed on the backfoot by India's decisive Operation Sindoor, has suddenly started talking about its intent on having peace talks with India.

Since Monday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has twice spoken about Islamabad's willingness to talk with India to resolve ongoing disputes between the two countries.

"We are ready to talk, for the sake of peace, on water issues with our neighbour. We are ready to talk to promote trade and also, counter-terrorism if they're serious," said Sharif while addressing a joint press conference with Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian in Tehran on Monday.

The Pakistani Prime Minister reiterated his willingness to hold talks with India while attending the Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit alongside Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan's Lachin on Wednesday.

"I have said in all humility that we want peace in the region and that requires talks on the table on issues which need urgent attention and amicable resolution... I have said in all earnest that if India wants to talk on countering terrorism in sincerity of purpose, Pakistan would be willing to talk to India on this issue as well," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif had earlier proposed Saudi Arabia as a neutral venue for talks with India, stating that the United States could take lead as a mediator between the two countries.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been reiterating India's firm stance against terrorism, saying there would be no talks or trade with Islamabad unless it relinquishes its illegal occupation of Kashmir.

"If there is to be any talk, it will be on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). If Pakistan continues to export terrorists, it will be left begging for every penny. It will not get a single drop of Indian water," he said in Rajasthan's Bikaner, last week.

PM Modi also made it clear that "playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly".

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

Panamanian leaders, prominent personalities back India's fight against terror

Panamanian leaders, prominent personalities back India's fight against terror

Crackdown at the capital's edge: Family of five Bangladeshi nationals caught in Delhi

Crackdown at the capital's edge: Family of five Bangladeshi nationals caught in Delhi

NCW to host tricentenary celebrations of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar in Varanasi

NCW to host tricentenary celebrations of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar in Varanasi

Jessica Pegula storms into third round with straight sets win at the French Open in Paris on Thursday. Photo credit: Roland-Garros/X

French Open: Jessica Pegula storms into third round with straight sets win

Taken India 1100 years ahead: BJP leaders hail PM Modi's 11-year legacy

'India 1100 years ahead': BJP leaders hail PM Modi's 11-year legacy

In touch with authorities in Iran to locate missing Indian men: MEA

In touch with authorities in Iran to locate missing Indian men: MEA

PM Modi inaugurates new terminal at Patna airport

PM Modi inaugurates new terminal at Patna airport

We are heading in the right direction, says Crispin Chettri, ahead of India v Uzbekistan friendly match. Photo credit: AIFF

We are heading in the right direction, says Crispin Chettri, ahead of Uzbekistan friendly

BJP tears into Jairam Ramesh for ‘linking’ Pahalgam terrorists with all-party delegation

BJP tears into Jairam Ramesh for ‘linking’ Pahalgam terrorists with all-party delegation

Karan Johar says 'My ticket is bought' after watching the trailer of Kajol's 'Maa'

Karan Johar says 'My ticket is bought' after watching the trailer of Kajol's 'Maa'