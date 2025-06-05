Three YouTubers arrested in Assam for killing rare birds, sharing videos online

Guwahati June 5 (IANS) In a deeply troubling incident reported on World Environment Day, three YouTubers were arrested in Assam's Simen Chapori area in the Dhemaji district for allegedly killing rare wild birds and uploading graphic footage of the act to their YouTube channel in a bid to boost viewership.

Forest officials identified the accused as Munindra Mushahary of Hastinapur, and Maheshwar Swargiary and Shiviram Swargiary of Lamka village.

The alleged bird killings took place in the Pitoni region and Kardoiguri village -- areas known for their rich avian biodiversity and home to species such as the Lesser Whistling Duck, Water Crows, and Cormorants.

According to authorities, the trio used slingshots to hunt birds and also raided nests, collecting eggs from protected nesting zones. The disturbing footage, posted on their now-deleted channel JAKRUB, drew widespread public condemnation, with environmentalists and social media users expressing outrage over the cruelty and environmental harm.

Acting swiftly, the forest department, in coordination with Simen Chapori Police, arrested the individuals under the Wildlife Protection Act. Though 33 incriminating videos were removed from the platform following the arrests, officials confirmed that the content had already been archived for evidence.

"This is especially disheartening, coming on a day meant to promote environmental awareness," said a senior forest official. "We are now planning education and outreach initiatives in local communities to ensure such incidents are not repeated."

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation. If convicted, the accused face potential prison terms ranging from three to seven years under existing wildlife protection laws.

Notably, World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5, is the United Nation's flagship day for promoting global awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

The day serves as a powerful platform to engage governments, businesses, communities, and individuals in addressing pressing environmental challenges -- from climate change and biodiversity loss to pollution and deforestation.

Each year, World Environment Day focuses on a specific theme; in 2025, the emphasis is on “Ecosystem Restoration", highlighting the urgent need to revive damaged ecosystems through reforestation, conservation, and sustainable practices.

Across the world, people mark the occasion with clean-up drives, educational campaigns, tree-planting initiatives, and policy dialogues—reaffirming a collective responsibility to safeguard the planet for future generations.

--IANS

tdr/pgh