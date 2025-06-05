June 05, 2025 11:34 PM हिंदी

Mahua Moitra confirms her marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Mishra

Mahua Moitra confirms her marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Mishra (Photo courtesy Mahua Moitra X handle)

Kolkata, June 5 (IANS) Bringing an end to the daylong speculation, Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra on Thursday confirmed her marriage with senior Supreme Court advocate and BJD's former Puri MP Pinaki Misra.

After a picture went viral on social media where Moitra, decked in gold and was all smiles while holding the hand of Misra, there were desperate attempts by the media persons to get confirmation from Moitra about the marriage. However, no concrete reply came from her end throughout the day.

However, finally, on Thursday evening, she posted a thank you message on her X handle, where she had posted her picture with Misra. "Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful," said Moitra in her social media message. As per the information available, the marriage function was in Berlin on May 30.

Misra served as a Lok Sabha member from Puri from 1996 to 2024, first from the Congress and then from the Biju Janata Dal. However, he opted out of the poll battle in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This is his second marriage, and he has a son and a daughter from her previous marriage. This is also the second marriage of Moitra. Earlier, she was married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, whom she divorced.

Moita was elected from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency for the first time in 2019. However, her tenure in the Lok Sabha was cut short after she was expelled from the Lok Sabha in the wake of the "cash for query" controversy.

She was elected from Krishnanagar again in 2024. Before becoming an MP, she had also served as a Trinamool legislator from the Karimpur Assembly constituency in Nadia district.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee replied to Moitra’s post, congratulating her on her marriage. "Heartfelt congratulations! Wishing you both endless happiness and a strong partnership as you start this wonderful new chapter together," Banerjee’s reply read

--IANS

src/vd

