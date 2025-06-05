Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede: FIR blames RCB management, claims necessary permissions not obtained (Ld)

Bengaluru, June 5 (IANS) The Karnataka Police in the FIR registered regarding the June 4 stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here which resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people, claimed that the accused parties -- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise, DNA event management firm, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee -- organised the victory celebration without the necessary permissions.

The FIR filed by the Cubbon Park police on Thursday further stated that due to the initiation of all possible precautionary measures by the police, a greater tragedy was averted.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 118(2) read with Section 3(5) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt, when the act is done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 190 (unlawful assembly), 132 (criminal force to deter a public servant), 125(a) (filing false affidavit), and 125(b) (rash and negligent acts that endanger human life).

The complaint is lodged by Police Inspector Girish A. K., attached to the Cubbon Park police station.

“This incident occurred because appropriate arrangements were not made for the fans to enter the stadium. The announcement by the RCB on their official website that free passes would be distributed at the gates for the public is the reason for the gathering of lakhs of people. It was difficult to avert the incident. The police had deputed sufficient officers and cops, initiated all required security measures, and thereby averted a much larger tragedy,” the FIR stated.

Likewise, the RCB, KSCA, and DNA managements, by not providing correct information on passes and free entry to people and fans, created confusion among lakhs of persons in the stadium's surroundings, resulting in pushing and chaos. Following this, a stampede occurred at gate numbers 2, 2A, 6, 7, 15, 17, 18, and 21, resulting in the deaths of 11 persons due to suffocation, the FIR said.

A total of 64 persons were injured and received treatment. Many police officers and staff were also injured. Due to the mismanagement of the accused, the RCB fans came in groups and tried to break the barricades installed by the police and barge inside the stadium, the FIR said.

The FIR mentioned that the fans neglected the instructions given over loudspeakers and pushed policemen, causing the death of 11 persons, injuring 64 people, and damaging public property, and demands action against the accused.

The FIR, providing further details, states that the complainant works as the Police Inspector at the Cubbon Park police station. After the victory in the finals, fans celebrated the occasion by gathering in large numbers at various places within the police station's limits on June 3.

All the officers of the Cubbon Park Sub-Division were deputed to duty until 5.30 am on June 4.

The FIR states: “At 6 p.m. on June 3, Shubendu Ghosh, the Chief Executive Officer of the KSCA, submitted a memorandum to the Police Inspector seeking arrangements for security measures for the victory celebrations at the stadium on June 4. The inspector told him clearly that if RCB wins, the fans will celebrate all night, and security arrangements will have to be made for that. If the KSCA organizes another programme the next day, there will be disruption.”

“The Police Inspector told him that time was needed to arrange security measures, and permission was therefore denied for victory celebrations. Despite the denial of permission, RCB, DNA, and KSCA exerted pressure for the victory celebrations event to be held on June 4.

"Afterwards, senior officers prepared security measures and sought permission from the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. Police personnel were immediately brought in from all police stations of Bengaluru city, and security was also arranged at the Vidhana Soudha programme to felicitate players,” the FIR mentions.

Additional staff were brought in from the Police Training Centre and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP). Traffic police were deputed to manage vehicle movements, and a traffic advisory was issued. Security was arranged at the HAL airport where the RCB players arrived, at the star hotel where they checked in, and separate pilot escorts were arranged for the RCB players, says the FIR.

Lakhs of fans gathered at the Chinnaswamy Stadium suddenly at 5 p.m. on June 4. RCB, DNA, and KSCA failed to decide how entry should be given to the gathered fans. Wherever there were large groups, gates were opened, and as people moved in, a stampede occurred. Police officers, KSCA staff, and VIP security staff managed the crowd and managed to bring out the victims and ensured their admission to hospitals, the FIR stated.

As a result, 11 people died and many were injured. Due to the efforts of police officers, the crowd gathered outside was dispersed safely. The police ensured that the celebration programme, which started at 5.45 p.m., was held without any disruption. Security was provided to all players and VIPs, the FIR stated.

The development of filing of FIR has come 24 hours after the tragic incident and amid criticism from the opposition and activists who questioned the government’s move to register only an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) instead of filing an FIR.

The police have mentioned 'others' in the FIR along with the three parties, indicating that more individuals are likely to be booked.

The Karnataka BJP on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the incident by a sitting High Court judge.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Congress-led Karnataka government on the lapses and other details concerning the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people.

Taking cognisance of the stampede incident, the high court registered a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and sought a report from the state government.

A division bench, headed by acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwar Rao, expressing concern over the tragedy, questioned the government on whether the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed and if adequate guidelines were framed to handle the situation at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the victory celebrations.

Earlier, the Karnataka Police had registered Unnatural Death Cases (UDR) regarding the incident involving the deaths of 11 people during the stampede. The Cubbon Park police have registered 11 UDR cases, and no FIR was registered in connection with the development until now.

