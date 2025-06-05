June 05, 2025 11:35 PM हिंदी

Narayani Shastri on Deepika Padukone controversy: 'It's a personal choice'

Narayani Shastri on the Deepika Padukone controversy: 'It's a personal choice'

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Spirit" has sparked a new debate in the entertainment industry about the rightful working hours for new moms.

Popular television actress, Narayani Shastri shared her views on the matter during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

According to Narayani, it is a personal choice. She told IANS, "Someone like Deepika Padukone can work on her own terms, and if people agree to her conditions, that’s great. Personally, I believe women should rest after childbirth. But if a woman feels ready and has the strength to work, and others are willing to cooperate with her conditions, then more power to her. That’s how society works—those with the strength and support can move forward."

Recently, Deepika was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly-awaited next, "Spirit" due to some working conditions placed by the new mother.

It is believed that Deepika demanded eight-hour shifts, along with an increase in pay, and a share in the profit. The reports also claim she refused to speak the Telugu lines, asking them to be dubbed.

Work-wise, Narayani will next be seen in the new television show, "Noyontara". She will be seen in a double role in the project.

Talking about her characters in her next, she shared, "I’m doing a double role in this show. On one hand, the negative character is like a sweet knife—it’s sharp but charming. On the other hand, the positive character has so many layers. As an actor, it’s a delight to portray such depth."

Sharing her shooting experience, Narayani added, "In the initial days of the shoot, we would often pause and wonder if we were portraying the right energy or character. It required a lot of alertness and presence of mind. I had to constantly check whether I was playing the correct version of the character at that moment. But overall, it was a lot of fun."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Pratibha Ranta enjoys World Environment Day with a walk uphill

Pratibha Ranta enjoys World Environment Day with a walk uphill

New song added in Lakshmi Narasimha's re-released version, says producer Bellamkonda Suresh

New song added in Lakshmi Narasimha's re-released version, says producer Bellamkonda Suresh

Teaser of Taman Akshan, Malvi Malhotra's horror thriller 'Jenma Natchathiram' released

Teaser of Taman Akshan, Malvi Malhotra's horror thriller 'Jenma Natchathiram' released

Committed to speed up India-EU FTA, seek stronger trade ties with Italy: Piyush Goyal

Committed to speed up India-EU FTA, seek stronger trade ties with Italy: Piyush Goyal

Three YouTubers arrested in Assam for killing rare birds, sharing videos online

Three YouTubers arrested in Assam for killing rare birds, sharing videos online

Rashmika Mandanna reclaims her long connection with nature this World Environment Day

Rashmika Mandanna reclaims her long connection with nature this World Environment Day

Mamta Kulkarni on Modi government and the importance of sages in the society

Mamta Kulkarni speaks about the eleven years of Modi government and the importance of sages in society

Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede: FIR blames RCB management, claims permissions weren't obtained

Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede: FIR blames RCB management, claims necessary permissions not obtained (Ld)

Mahua Moitra confirms her marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Mishra (Photo courtesy Mahua Moitra X handle)

Mahua Moitra confirms her marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Mishra

Olivia Munn feels she has reached ‘the other side’ in life

Olivia Munn feels she has reached ‘the other side’ in life