Narayani Shastri on Deepika Padukone controversy: 'It's a personal choice'

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Spirit" has sparked a new debate in the entertainment industry about the rightful working hours for new moms.

Popular television actress, Narayani Shastri shared her views on the matter during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

According to Narayani, it is a personal choice. She told IANS, "Someone like Deepika Padukone can work on her own terms, and if people agree to her conditions, that’s great. Personally, I believe women should rest after childbirth. But if a woman feels ready and has the strength to work, and others are willing to cooperate with her conditions, then more power to her. That’s how society works—those with the strength and support can move forward."

Recently, Deepika was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly-awaited next, "Spirit" due to some working conditions placed by the new mother.

It is believed that Deepika demanded eight-hour shifts, along with an increase in pay, and a share in the profit. The reports also claim she refused to speak the Telugu lines, asking them to be dubbed.

Work-wise, Narayani will next be seen in the new television show, "Noyontara". She will be seen in a double role in the project.

Talking about her characters in her next, she shared, "I’m doing a double role in this show. On one hand, the negative character is like a sweet knife—it’s sharp but charming. On the other hand, the positive character has so many layers. As an actor, it’s a delight to portray such depth."

Sharing her shooting experience, Narayani added, "In the initial days of the shoot, we would often pause and wonder if we were portraying the right energy or character. It required a lot of alertness and presence of mind. I had to constantly check whether I was playing the correct version of the character at that moment. But overall, it was a lot of fun."

--IANS

pm/