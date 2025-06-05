Dad Shekhar Kapur wishes daughter Kaveri a 'brilliant journey' ahead

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wished his daughter Kaveri Kapur a 'brilliant journey' ahead.

The 'Masoom' maker took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable childhood pic of little Kaveri shelling out the vibe, "1’m ready to take on the world with girl power".

A proud dad penned on the photo-sharing app, "1’m ready to take on the world with girl power !’ She asserted at that young age. And she did .. now a brilliant singer songwriter , and terrific actor to boot! Have a brilliant journey Kaveri!"

She looked cute as a button in two ponytails and heart-melting expressions.

Shekhar also had a piece of advice for his girl. "Remember .. your Destiny is a set of piano keys, but the symphony you play is your own," he concluded.

In another update, Kaveri recently unveiled her next single, "Reminisce".

For the unversed, the track is one of the original versions of Kaveri's other number "Ek Dhaga Toda Maine" from her debut drama, "Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story".

However, what's impressive is that Kaveri wrote "Reminisce" at the tender age of 15.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi successfully converted Kaveri's English composition into a Bollywood number.

Speaking of "Reminisce", Kaveri said, "One of the first people who heard it was Rahman Uncle (A.R.Rahman), who I consider my mentor, and he loved it."

She further recalled a memorable conversation with the Oscar-winning musician. "I remember when I was very young, he told me something along the lines of your art being a divine gift that flows through you in contrast to something that is coming from you. I didn’t understand it when I was a child, but I understand it now. 'Reminisce' was always meant to be an English song and I am excited for its release. It was a long time coming," Kaveri added.

Up next, the father-daughter duo is expected to work together in the upcoming sequel "Masoom 2".

