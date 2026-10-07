Arti Singh celebrates 17-year friendship with Yuvika Chaudhary: ‘Where most friendships don’t stay, here we are’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Television actress Arti Singh has opened up about her enduring friendship with actress Yuvika Chaudhary.

The ‘Maayka’ actress celebrated their 17-year-long bond and reflected on the understanding, support and positivity that have kept their friendship strong over the years. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Arti shared that the two first met in 2008 and, despite sometimes going months without speaking, they always reconnect as though no time has passed. She also described Yuvika as someone who supports her, offers a positive perspective and encourages her to become a better person.

Sharing their images, Arti wrote, “2008 we met. And where most friendship doesn’t stay here we are 17 years later. Cheering for each other happy for each other and even if there is gap of 4 months also without talking we start from same because u know kuch bhi ho hum hain ek dusre ke liye hain ..Girl who scolds me if I’m not behaving well anywhere specially when I’m fighting with my mom. Who always give only positive view for anything I’m doubtful which changes my whole perspective.”

“While pregnancy she attended every function of my marriage. We don’t say love u but just wnat to say love u always @yuvikachaudhary u are one of a kind. Girl who knows how to hold relationships together and who wil not judge u and wil not even let u judge. Friends always make u better person,” she added.

The photos show Arti and Yuvika smiling as they strike different poses for the camera. Arti looks stunning in a heavily embellished blue suit, while Yuvika exudes elegance in a golden white suit.

Notably, the duo has often been spotted together at public events and have also shared glimpses of their friendship on social media. Arti has frequently expressed her admiration for Yuvika, describing her as a positive and supportive presence who has stood by her through various phases of life.

--IANS

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