ART GP signs Kush Maini for 2026 Formula 2 season

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) ART Grand Prix racing team have confirmed the signing of India's Kush Maini for the 2026 Formula 2 season.

Maini, who won two races and achieved seven podiums during the Championship, is set to return for a fourth season in Formula Two.

Before entering Formula 2, Maini finished second in the 2020 BRDC British F3 Championship and ranked 14th with one podium in the 2022 FIA Formula 3 season.

The Indian driver is eager to start working with ART and is now set to compete in Formula One for another season. “I’m very happy to be joining such an historic team like ART Grand Prix. My first contacts with the engineers and mechanics have been very positive. I appreciate the determination and the human atmosphere within the team, and I can’t wait to start working with them and see what we can achieve together,” said Maini.

ART Grand Prix Team Principal Sébastien Philippe also added: “Kush has shown real speed and maturity in Formula 2, and his win in Monaco is a clear example of his potential. We are happy to welcome him to ART Grand Prix and look forward to working together in 2026.”

Earlier this month, the Alpine Formula One Team announced the signing of Maini for the A525 during the post-season Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi.

Maini will share the track with current Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and race alongside several other F1 competitors. He has already gained valuable experience through Alpine’s Testing Previous Cars (TPC) programme and extensive simulator work with the Alpine Academy, key steps in a year filled with breakthroughs.

His landmark win in Monaco made him the first Indian to triumph at the iconic street circuit. Earlier this year, he was also named one of BWT Alpine’s Test & Reserve Drivers, becoming the first Indian in 13 years to hold an official role with a Formula 1 team. His outing on December 9 will see him become only the third Indian to participate in an official F1 session.

