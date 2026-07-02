Arpita Khan misses brother Sohail Khan ahead of Alliance: Shine On Bhai

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) As actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan is set to enter the reality show 'Alliance' sister Aprita Khan got a little emotional.

She revealed that she misses her brother as she has not been able to call Sohail for the last few days, something she earlier took for granted.

Arpita further wished the 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' actor all the best for his journey on the show.

On Thursday, Aprita took to her Insta Stories, and poured her heart out in a heartfelt note that read, “Always took it for granted your one call away & then got lazy to make that calling only today to realise I want to talk to you about so many things & for the past few days I haven't been able to call you miss you so much. Can wait to watch you won the show. Shine on bhai we love you (sic).”

Earlier, shedding light on his latest journey, Sohail admitted that he is not someone who likes to play games and manipulate people, so he is scared that he might be out of the show in the first week itself.

Sohail said, "Mein matlab zyaada sochta nahi hu mann mein jo sach hai wohi karta hu, toh mera ek hi thodha sa fear hai ke meko Jhoot bolna, aur games khelna nahi aata ya manipulation nahi aata toh Mujhe lagta hai mein Pehele hafte hi out ho jaunga because mein straight raging a seedhe rahunga toh koi bhi mujhe aise pakad le sakta hai (I mean, I don’t overthink, I just do what's in my heart, so I have just a small fear that I don’t know how to lie, play games, or manipulate, so I feel like I’ll be out in the first week because I’ll stay straightforward and honest, and anyone can catch me like that.)”

Hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, 'Alliance' streams every day at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.

--IANS

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