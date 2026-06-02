Army, ITBP to step in as search intensifies for missing woman trekker in Uttarakhand's Dayara Bugyal

Uttarkashi, June 2 (IANS) The search operation to trace a woman trekker who went missing on the Dayara Bugyal trekking route in Uttarkashi district has been intensified as multiple agencies continue round-the-clock efforts in the challenging mountainous terrain, officials said on Monday.

As the operation entered a crucial phase, District Magistrate Prashant Arya reviewed the ongoing rescue efforts from the Disaster Smart Control Room and directed officials to ensure that all available resources are deployed effectively to locate the missing trekker at the earliest.

During his visit to the Control Room, the District Magistrate received a detailed briefing from officials regarding the progress of the search operation, the deployment of rescue personnel, the positioning of various teams, and the geographical challenges being faced in the area.

Officials informed him about the search and rescue measures undertaken so far, the resources mobilised by different departments, and the strategies being adopted to cover difficult stretches of terrain along the trekking route.

"Every available resource must be utilised in a coordinated manner and directed officials to leave no stone unturned in the effort to locate the missing woman," the District Magistrate stressed.

In a bid to strengthen the search mission, Arya directed officials to seek assistance from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army.

"Enhanced coordination among multiple agencies would help expand the search operation and improve the chances of locating the trekker in the rugged and densely forested region," he said.

According to officials, the District Magistrate emphasised that the operation be conducted on a comprehensive scale and that all concerned departments must work in close coordination to ensure that the missing woman is located as soon as possible.

He further instructed authorities to maintain constant monitoring of the operation through the Control Room and to provide regular updates on all developments related to the search and rescue efforts.

According to the district administration, extensive search operations were carried out on Monday by joint teams comprising the Quick Response Team (QRT), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Forest Department.

The teams spread out in different directions from the Goi Camp towards the Raithal area and conducted intensive searches across a radius of approximately five kilometres each. Search personnel combed dense forest patches, trekking trails, remote pathways and other locations where the missing woman could potentially be found.

Officials said the challenging topography and dense vegetation have made the operation difficult, but teams continue to work tirelessly in the region. Search personnel are systematically covering all possible routes and locations to ensure that no area remains unchecked.

The district administration stated that the rescue operation is continuing without interruption and that teams from multiple agencies remain actively engaged in the field.

--IANS

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