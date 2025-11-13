Armaan Malik shares ‘Aakhri Salaam’ from De De Pyaar 2 is more about reflection than pain

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Singer Armaan Malik has released his latest track, “Aakhri Salaam,” from the upcoming film “De De Pyaar 2.”

He described it as a song that focuses more on reflection than pain. Speaking about the track, Armaan shared, “Aakhri Salaam has a very different emotional core. It isn’t just about love; it’s about closure, acceptance, and the quiet dignity of letting go.”

“The song feels like a conversation with oneself, where the heart finally learns to make peace with what it has lost. When I sang Chale Aana in the first De De Pyaar De, it was about longing and the ache of separation. Aakhri Salaam carries that same vulnerability but with a deeper sense of maturity. It’s less about pain and more about reflection. I think that’s what makes it special — it feels personal, yet extremely universal, he added.

After the success of “Chale Aana” in “De De Pyaar De,” Armaan Malik returned to the franchise with another heartfelt track titled “Aakhri Salaam.” Featured in De De Pyaar De 2”, the song delves into a deeper, more mature portrayal of love, acceptance, and closure.

The upcoming comedy “De De Pyaar De 2” directed by Anshul Sharma, stars R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri and Javed Jaffrey. The film is slated to hit theatres on 14th November.

Recently, Madhavan looked back on his experience of working with Ajay Devgn in the film and stated that being on set with the ‘Singham’ star was both inspiring and creatively fulfilling. In a statement, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein ‘actor said he felt genuinely valued and respected throughout the shoot.

R Madhavan shared, “On set, like Ajay sir, I don’t compete. The whole idea is to do the best we can for the sake of the character and the film. I’ve learnt from Ajay sir that when the story works, the film works, everything works for everybody. But if I am only worried about what I am doing, and getting insecure about it, then it's the wrong approach towards a film.”

