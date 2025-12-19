Arjun Rampal says, 'l guess India is in good hands' as he lauds Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' teaser

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal congratulated the team of the forthcoming war drama, "Border 2" after witnessing the adrenaline-filled teaser of the film.

He praised Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty for bringing in new blood to the franchise, along with mentioning the solid presence of veteran Sunny Deol, who was also a part of the original flick.

Resharing the teaser of "Border 2" on his Insta, Rampal wrote, "Dearest #JPDutta sir, @nidhiduttaofficial congratulations on #Border2 love the new energy these handsome and solid youngsters @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @ahan.shetty are bringing, with the backing of the one and only @iamsunnydeol i guess India is in good hands (sic)."

"Look forward to see them in action under the direction of. @anurag_singh_films all the best to the whole team.. #Border2," the 'Dhurandhar' actor added.

During the teaser launch event of "Border 2", Varun shared a fun anecdote. He revealed how he made sure that one dialogue from the film made it to the output with a little help from Sunny Deol.

While shooting the sequel, Varun and the film’s unit heard a war cry from the aspirants at the academy, where a part of the film was filmed.

He explained that a senior officer roared to awaken the aspirants, and asked, “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chaahiye? Lahore tak (Where shall the voice reach? It should reach Lahore)”.

Varun felt that this must be included in the film.

“I thought, we must include this bit. If they didn't write it, then they wouldn't have added it to the script. I then went to Sunny sir, and said in his ear, ‘Sir, please do this, this is a very big and real moment. Please use this’”, shared Varun.

He added, “That's why I use it only in teaser. Okay, do it. Then I didn't know if it would work, so I went after Sunny paaji. I mean I can't tell you, I got goosebumps. The one who was the trainer, I mean, what a voice it must have actually reached Lahore, the way it was doing”.

--IANS

pm/