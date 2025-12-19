Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar empowering Jeevika Didis in Bhagalpur to become leaders

Bhagalpur, Dec 19 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s sustained focus on women’s empowerment through livelihood and self-employment initiatives is transforming thousands of lives across the state. Under this vision, Jeevika Didis, women associated with self-help groups, are not only becoming economically independent but are also emerging as community leaders, entrepreneurs, and sources of inspiration for other women.

A compelling example of this transformation has emerged from Bhagalpur district, where women like Rekha Devi, Swarn Sandhya Bharti, and Farhana from Pirpainti, Sabour, and Jagdishpur blocks have scripted remarkable success stories by availing benefits under various Central and state government schemes.

At an event held at Bhagalpur Town Hall, more than 1,000 Jeevika Didis gathered to attend an address by Vijay Kumar Nivriti Kamble, Executive Director of UCO Bank and the lead bank for Bihar. The address focused on financial assistance and institutional support for women-led self-employment initiatives, highlighting the crucial role of banking institutions in empowering grassroots entrepreneurs.

Rekha Devi, an intermediate pass resident of Gokul Mathura village in Hardevchak Panchayat under Pirpainti block, shared her journey of transformation. She received financial assistance of Rs 4.40 lakh under the Prime Minister’s Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme. Though she initially faced social criticism, strong support from her husband enabled her to persevere.

Using the PMFME funds, Rekha Devi set up a spice-making enterprise and purchased a packaging machine. Today, she produces and sells organic sattu, flour, spices, papad, badi, pickles, and mushrooms. As a community motivator, she has also involved hundreds of women in her venture, creating employment opportunities at the grassroots level.

“We were nothing earlier, but by availing the benefits of the Prime Minister’s schemes, we have become heroes in society,” Rekha Devi said, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiatives aimed at making women self-reliant.

She also appealed for opportunities for Jeevika Didis to supply food products to institutions such as NTPC and power plants.

Another inspiring story is that of Swarn Sandhya Bharti from Khankitta Panchayat in Sabour block. She ventured into cultivating colourful mushrooms after receiving training from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Bihar Agricultural University, located near her home, as well as from the state government’s Agricultural Technology Management Agency. She later joined Jeevika, which proved to be a turning point in her life.

Her fortunes changed significantly after she availed benefits under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and received a grant of Rs 10 lakh. Once struggling without a proper house, she now uses her own home for mushroom cultivation. Beyond earning a sustainable income, she has also begun training women in Bhagalpur and Patna as a community motivator.

Speaking to IANS, Swarn Sandhya Bharti said, “The government helped me stand on my feet, and that has instilled a helping attitude in me.”

She thanked Prime Minister Modi and expressed hope that such opportunities would continue to empower women entrepreneurs.

Farhana from Puraini village in Jagdishpur block has also emerged as a symbol of empowerment. A community motivator for 150 Jeevika women, Farhana earlier worked as a labourer, while her husband is a weaver. After joining Jeevika, she received a grant of Rs 50,000, which helped her support her husband’s weaving work. Gradually, she began weaving silk sarees herself and now produces them on order, bringing prosperity to her family and the households of 150 associated Jeevika women. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for enabling such a transformation.

Highlighting the institutional support behind these success stories, Vijay Kumar Nivriti Kamble, Executive Director of UCO Bank, Mumbai, said that the bank, in collaboration with the Bihar government, has extended financial assistance worth Rs 108 crore to Jeevika women across the state. Emphasising the broader impact of such initiatives, he said that empowering women through entrepreneurship not only transforms families but also strengthens society as a whole.

--IANS

jk/dpb