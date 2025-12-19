IBM to skill 5 million Indian youths in AI, cybersecurity and quantum by 2030

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) IBM on Friday announced a major skill development push in India, saying it will train 5 million learners in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing by 2030.

The initiative will be delivered through IBM SkillsBuild and is aimed at creating a future-ready workforce by improving access to digital and job-oriented skills for students and adult learners across the country.

IBM said the programme will focus on making advanced technology education more inclusive and accessible.

As part of this commitment, IBM will expand AI and emerging technology education across schools, universities and vocational training ecosystems.

The company will also work closely with institutions such as the All India Council for Technical Education to promote hands-on learning through AI-focused courses, faculty training programmes, curriculum integration, hackathons and internship opportunities.

IBM Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said India has the talent and ambition to become a global leader in AI and quantum technologies.

“India possesses the talent and ambition to lead the world in AI & Quantum. Fluency in frontier technologies will define economic competitiveness, scientific progress and societal transformation,” Krishna said.

“By democratising access to advanced skills, we are enabling the youth and students to build, innovate and accelerate India’s growth,” he mentioned.

IBM is also strengthening AI education at the school level. The company is co-developing an AI curriculum for senior secondary students and providing teaching resources such as an AI Project Cookbook, a teacher handbook and explainer modules.

These efforts aim to introduce computational thinking and responsible AI concepts at an early stage and help teachers deliver AI education effectively.

At the centre of this effort is IBM SkillsBuild, one of the world’s largest and most accessible digital learning platforms.

It offers more than 1,000 courses covering AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing, cloud, data, sustainability and workplace skills.

