Suniel Shetty calls son Ahan, son-in-law KL Rahul ‘my suns’

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty expressed pride and affection as he shared a set of glimpses featuring his son Ahan Shetty and son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a slew of monochrome images and clips of the dapper dudes from a photoshoot.

Calling them “my suns,” Suniel mentioned in the caption section.

Suniel has two children Ahan and Athiya with Mana Shetty.

Athiya and Ahan have made their acting debuts respectively, Athiya in the film Hero in 2015 and Ahan in Sajid Nadiadwala's film Tadap in 2021.

Talking about Ahan, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Border 2”, where he will be seen playing a Navy officer.

Directed by Anurag Singh, “Border 2” features a formidable ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January 2026.

Talking about Ahan, the son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, he began his acting career with Milan Luthria directional romantic action drama film Tadap in 2021, co-starring Tara Sutaria. The film was a remake of hit Telugu action film RX 100.

He then has an Indian horror feature film based on real tragedy penned by Patrick Graham, who is making his return to Hindi-language horror. The yet-untitled film is backed by Khyati Madaan’s Not Out Entertainment alongside Prashant Gunjalkar.

The project is being positioned as a theatrical horror experience mixing scares with romance, built around the real-life historical event. The casting of the female lead is currently underway, with the title and director still to be announced.

Meanwhile, Athiya started dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul in 2019. They got married in 2023 in Khandala. They welcomed their baby girl in March and named her Evaarah.

