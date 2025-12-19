Shooting of Sundeep Kishan-starrer 'Sigma' wrapped!

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) The makers of director Jason Sanjay's eagerly-awaited film 'Sigma', featuring actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead, on Friday announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the announcement, well known production house Lyca Productions, wrote, "#SIGMA shoot wrapped. Get ready for the Teaser on 23.12.25 at 5 PM."

The makers also shared a video clip consisting of some Behind The Scene visuals and the team finally posing for a final wrap up picture.

The film is among the most eagerly awaited releases in Tamil as Jason Sanjay, who is making his debut as a director with 'Sigma', is the son of well known actor Vijay, who is all set to bid adieu to the world of films as he has now turned a politician.

Sources say Catherine Tresa will be seen dancing alongside Sundeep Kishan for a vibrant track, composed by music director Thaman, in this film.

The foot-tapping number, which will be a highlight of the film, has been shot on an expansive and colourful set. Actor Sundeep Kishan's striking first-look poster that was unveiled recently captured him in a rugged, contemplative avatar. The poster set the tone for a high-octane adventure set against the backdrop of a treasure hunt brimming with mystery, wit, and adrenaline.

The story follows a maverick protagonist- a true Sigma, who charts his own path, breaking conventions and rising through grit and resilience. Blending edge-of-the-seat heist thrills with humor and heart, 'Sigma' will offer a refreshing new flavor to mainstream cinema, the sources point out.

The film boasts of a fine technical unit. It includes cinematographer Krishnan Vasant, editor Praveen K.L., and art director Benjamin M.

The multilingual project, filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, has traversed an exciting range of landscapes- from the bustling streets of Chennai and rugged terrains of Salem to the breathtaking Thalakona forests and exotic locales of Thailand.

Sources say that post-production work of the film is now on at a brisk pace and that the movie is set for release in the summer of 2026.

