December 19, 2025 2:01 PM हिंदी

Shooting of Sundeep Kishan-starrer 'Sigma' wrapped!

Shooting of Sundeep Kishan-starrer 'Sigma' wrapped! (Photo Credit: Sundeep Kishan/X)

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) The makers of director Jason Sanjay's eagerly-awaited film 'Sigma', featuring actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead, on Friday announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the announcement, well known production house Lyca Productions, wrote, "#SIGMA shoot wrapped. Get ready for the Teaser on 23.12.25 at 5 PM."

The makers also shared a video clip consisting of some Behind The Scene visuals and the team finally posing for a final wrap up picture.

The film is among the most eagerly awaited releases in Tamil as Jason Sanjay, who is making his debut as a director with 'Sigma', is the son of well known actor Vijay, who is all set to bid adieu to the world of films as he has now turned a politician.

Sources say Catherine Tresa will be seen dancing alongside Sundeep Kishan for a vibrant track, composed by music director Thaman, in this film.

The foot-tapping number, which will be a highlight of the film, has been shot on an expansive and colourful set. Actor Sundeep Kishan's striking first-look poster that was unveiled recently captured him in a rugged, contemplative avatar. The poster set the tone for a high-octane adventure set against the backdrop of a treasure hunt brimming with mystery, wit, and adrenaline.

The story follows a maverick protagonist- a true Sigma, who charts his own path, breaking conventions and rising through grit and resilience. Blending edge-of-the-seat heist thrills with humor and heart, 'Sigma' will offer a refreshing new flavor to mainstream cinema, the sources point out.

The film boasts of a fine technical unit. It includes cinematographer Krishnan Vasant, editor Praveen K.L., and art director Benjamin M.

The multilingual project, filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, has traversed an exciting range of landscapes- from the bustling streets of Chennai and rugged terrains of Salem to the breathtaking Thalakona forests and exotic locales of Thailand.

Sources say that post-production work of the film is now on at a brisk pace and that the movie is set for release in the summer of 2026.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

If this is aging, I'll take it, says actress Vijayalakshmi (Photo Credit: Vijayalakshmi/Instagram)

If this is aging, I'll take it, says actress Vijayalakshmi

Anupam Kher discusses world cinema, favourite books & Rajinikanth with Kamal Haasan

Anupam Kher discusses world cinema, favourite books & Rajinikanth with Kamal Haasan

Pune records 14,234 property registrations in November as stamp duty hits Rs 565 crore

Pune records 14,234 property registrations in Nov, stamp duty collections reach Rs 565 crore

I create pressure on myself to prepare for T20 WC: Chakaravarthy

I create pressure on myself to prepare for T20 WC: Chakaravarthy

BNP condemns attack on media houses as violence escalates in Bangladesh

BNP condemns attack on media houses as violence escalates in Bangladesh

Randeep Hooda praises wife Lin Laishram’s strength in motherhood in heartfelt birthday post

Randeep Hooda praises wife Lin Laishram’s strength in motherhood in heartfelt birthday post

Australia declares December 21 as 'day of reflection' to honour Sydney terror attack victims

Australia declares December 21 as 'day of reflection' to honour Sydney terror attack victims

India’s direct tax collection clocks 8 pc growth at Rs 17.05 lakh crore in April-Dec

India’s direct tax collection clocks 8 pc growth at Rs 17.05 lakh crore in April-Dec

'It's a boy', Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome their second son

Gurmeet & Debina wish Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa as they welcome their second son

Elli AvrRam opens up about her deep connection with Lord Krishna

Elli AvrRam opens up about her deep connection with Lord Krishna