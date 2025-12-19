December 19, 2025 2:01 PM हिंदी

Surbhi Chandna reveals why she asked Ekta Kapoor for a show other than ‘Naagin’

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna spoke about her journey with “Naagin” and revealed that the popular show was not an immediate yes for her.

During her recent appearance on Rashami Desai’s talk show, Surbhi shared shared that the Covid phase played a crucial role in making her rethink her decision, as it gave her time to pause, reflect, and reassess her career choices. She also admitted that working with Ekta Kapoor had always been high on her bucket list, which eventually led her to embrace the opportunity when the role finally felt right.

Surbhi Chandna revealed when she was offered the role she stated, “I dont fit the criteria….I told them that I am dying to work with Balaji but give me some other show… then they asked me to think over it and I requested some time. They were supposed to start with an actor before me, then there’s this story of re-incarnation and then comes my role in the series as the Naagin and that’s when I instantly got into action mode.”

Rashami Desai added to the fun by lightheartedly pointing out a humorous drawback of being linked to Naagin. “Kids come up to you and say, ‘Aunty, Naagin ban ke dikhao na.”

For the unversed, “Naagin 5” aired between August 2020 and February 2021 and starred Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal in key roles. This supernatural series follows the journey of shape-shifting naagins. Each season featured the Naagin taking on evil forces while protecting the ultimate source of power.

"Naagin 5" revolved around themes of love, revenge, and reincarnation, centering on the characters of Bani, played by Surbhi Chandna, and Veer, portrayed by Sharad Malhotra.

Surbhi Chandna also recalled shedding weight during her show ‘Ishqbaaz.' She explained that it was required for her character and that she strongly believes in respecting the makers’ vision.

