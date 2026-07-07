Arjun Kapoor gets emotional as he ‘let’s go’ of Anshula Kapoor, says she represents their mom ‘every step of the way’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor seems to have become emotional as he ‘let go’ of his sister Anshula Kapoor as she embraced her new journey of life and walked towards marital bliss.

The actor penned an emotional note for her as she embarked on a new chapter in her life, saying she will "always be mine," but it is now time for him to let her go.

Taking to his social media account, Arjun shared a series of heartwarming pictures from Anshula's wedding day.

In the pictures, the actor is seen affectionately standing beside his sister, placing a protective hand over her head in one frame.

In another picture, he is seen lovingly pulling her cheeks as the siblings beam with wide smiles. Anshula looked radiant in a peach and gold embellished lehenga paired with heavy traditional jewellery, while Arjun complemented her in a maroon embroidered kurta.

Sharing the pictures, Arjun wrote,

"To me you will always be mine, but now I have to let u go…Today you start ur new journey with ur partner & my heart mind & soul are so so happy seeing u smile. I have seen u grow up & become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don’t u ever worry cause she is watching over u & blessing u all the time… I’m always here, always got ur back & always making sure the smile never leaves.Love u

Your Arjun Bhaiya"

For the uninitiated, Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in Mumbai on July 6.

On her big day, the social media influencer decided to carry her late mother, Mona Kapoor's, blessings with her.

Anshula shared pictures from her traditional wedding ceremony where in one of the photos, the couple can be seen sitting in the mandap, with Mona Kapoor's photo placed beside the couple.

Pouring her heart out, Anshula also wrote a loving post for her now husband on her social media account

She wrote, "06.07.2026 (red heart emoji) Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you @rohanthakkar1511. (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Rohan had proposed to Anshula in June last year, after which they sealed the deal with an official Goddhana ceremony in October.

–IANS

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