Arjun Kapoor excited for little sister Anshula's wedding: We’re just getting started

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor cannot contain his excitement as his little sister Anshula Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with fiance, Rohan Thakkar, soon.

On Tuesday, Arjun took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos and videos from the engagement ceremony.

The '2 States' actor also went on to write a heartfelt note for his kid sister that read, "Ansh, we’re just getting started !!! One evening in & I already know this time is going to fly by way too fast, so excited & happy for the both of you !!! I can’t wait for the celebrations to begin (sic)."

The wedding celebrations for filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula, kicked off recently with a Mata Ki Chowki.

Anshula’s aunt, and actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife, Maheep Kapoor, took to her social media account and uploaded a string of videos and pictures from the pre-wedding festivities.

For the caption, she wrote, “Shaadi begins #JaiMataDi #Anshula&Rohan.”

Anshula also treated the netizens with some unseen glimpses from the pooja ceremony, along with an emotional note.

She went on to write, "21/6/26 (red heart emoji) Love. Family. Blessings. Our wedding celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki lovingly hosted by Rohan’s family. Wearing a Phulkari dupatta felt especially meaningful for the occasion. Deeply rooted in Punjabi tradition, it is a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and blessings passed down through generations of women. For Punjabi brides, Phulkari has long been part of life’s most meaningful milestones, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting way to begin this new chapter with Ro."

The pictures featured Arjun, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and other family members from the Kapoor family.

However, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor were nowhere to be seen during the ceremony.

--IANS

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