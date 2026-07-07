Arjun Das-starrer 'Super Hero' first look released; Sandy to play antagonist!

Chennai, July 7(IANS) The makers of director Vignesh Venugopal's upcoming family entertainer 'Super Hero', featuring young actor Arjun Das in the lead, have now released the first look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Soldiers Film Factory, one of the production houses presenting the much-awaited film, took to its social media timelines to share the first look poster of the film.

It wrote, "Every child grows up believing Superheroes are real.And they’re right! Here’s the First Look of #SUPERHERO. @sinish_s presents A clean commercial family entertainer. Second Look on July 8 from the #WorldofSUPERHERO. @iam_arjundas @iamSandy_Off #KsSinish @shanicucic96."

Sources in the know claim that the makers will be unveiling two more looks of this film that will give more insight about the film’s world and premise.

'Super Hero' is being presented by National Award-winning producer K S Sinish under the banner of Soldiers Film Factory and is being jointly produced by Shanjan G of Redacted Studios, which has an impressive line up of projects all of which are at different stages of production.

Sources say that K.S. Sinish, who made his directorial debut with 'Balloon', has now evolved as a producer by backing films such as 'Dikkiloona' and the National Award-winning 'Parking'. Looking to continue that journey, Sinish has now chosen to present 'Super Hero', which they say will stand as another significant addition to the banner's growing repertoire of content-driven entertainers crafted for audiences across all sections.

Arjun Das, who is one of the fastest rising Tamil stars, thanks to his effortless transition from being a powerful antagonist to an accomplished protagonist, plays the lead in this film along with actress Teju Ashwini, who is best known for her performance in 'Blackmail'.

Well known dance choreographer and actor Sandy Master, who played the antagonist in the blockbuster superhero film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra', will play the antagonist in Super Hero, has also been attracting widespread attention with his growing body of work as well.

Vignesh Venugopal, who previously worked as an assistant director to K.S. Sinish during the making of 'Balloon', makes his directorial debut with 'Superhero'.

He will be the third director to be introduced by Sinish, who launched Karthik Yogi through 'Dikkiloona' and Ram through the National Award-winning film 'Parking'.

Music for 'Super Hero' is being composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is known for having scored appealing compositions for blockbusters like 'Hridayam'.

--IANS

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