June 23, 2026 10:53 PM हिंदी

Arjun Das, Anna Ben-starrer 'Con City' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Arjun Das, Anna Ben-starrer 'Con City' cleared for release with U/A certificate (Photo: Power House Pictures/X)

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Harish Durairaj's eagerly awaited comedy family entertainer, 'Con City', featuring actors Arjun Das and Anna Ben in the lead, for release with an U/A certificate.

Taking to its X timeline, Power House Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "The cons are censored with a U/A. #ConCity certified and ready for release on June 26. A fun filled entertainer from @harish_durairaj.A @RSeanRoldan

musical. Starring @iam_arjundas @benanna_love @sakshivaidya99 @iYogiBabu #Vadivukkarasi #Akhilan. @powerhousepic in association with @Maaliandmaanvi

@kloutstudios and @SilverTreeOffl."

The makers had in May this year announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up. They have already disclosed the characters played by Arjun Das, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu, Arul Doss, Abdul Razzak, Shahji Chen, Ponvannan, Sathanand, Rage Esakki, Madhan Dakshinamoorthy, Imman Annachi, Ramesh Thilak, Thambi Ramaiah and Bharadwaj Rangan in their film.

For the unaware, the film is inspired by a series of real life incidents and is slated to hit screens worldwide on June 26. Arjun Das, who plays an employee in the Electricity department in the film along with VTV Ganesh, has sported three get ups in the film.

Written and directed by Harish Durairaj, the film, apart from Arjun Das and Anna Ben, also features Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Imman Annachi and Akhilan in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Sean Roldan and cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan. Editing for the film is by Arul Moses A while production design is by Raj Kamal. Costumes in the film have been designed by Navaa Rambo Rajkumar while lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Mohan Rajan.

While the dances in the film have been choreographed by Santhosh, the fight sequences have been choreographed by Action Sandhosh.

--IANS

mkr/

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