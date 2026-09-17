'Architect of modern India': CM Dhami hails PM Modi at 'Aashirwad ka Diya' event

Dehradun, Sep 17 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "architect of modern India" during the 'Aashirwad ka Diya' event, held to celebrate the latter's birthday.

The 'Aashirwad ka Diya' event, as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', is being organised in various states across the country, where NDA leaders and Ministers are lighting lamps at at significant venues and taking part in 'aarti' rituals at the banks of holy rivers to pray for good health and long life of the Prime Minister.

Addressing a gathering in Dehradun, CM Dhami said: "Today is a truly auspicious day because, alongside unveiling the statue of Maa Yamuna, we are also inaugurating the first phase of the construction of ghats. Furthermore, today marks 'Vishwakarma Puja'—worship of the deity who sustained the world through his craftsmanship, industry, and artistry."

"It is also a momentous occasion because today is the birthday of the architect and visionary of modern India, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has elevated India's global stature to a point where today the world awaits India's stance before making any major decision. On his birthday, I extend heartfelt best wishes and congratulations to him on behalf of all of you," the Chief Minister added.

CM Dhami also said that PM Modi holds a deep affection for Uttarakhand.

Along with the Uttarakhand CM, President and Spiritual Head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Mahamandaleshwar Avdhoot Baba Arun Giri Ji Maharaj were also present at the occasion.

"They are here to bestow their blessings upon us all and to offer their best wishes and blessings to the Prime Minister," CM Dhami said.

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' has been launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the campaign in Varanasi.

Highlighting that Gujarat's Vadnagar is the birthplace of PM Modi, CM Adityanath said that 10 'yatras' will start from Varanasi, where the participants will carry the holy water of the sacred rivers of Kashi and reach the city's Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple through different routes.

Similarly, the holy water from rivers in Gujarat will be carried by the participants of the 'yatra' and offered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple here, he added.

--IANS

cg/khz