Arjun Bijlani reveals how losing their father strengthened his bond with brother

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up about his close bond with his brother and revealed how the loss of their father at a young age brought them even closer.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Naagin’ actor said that while they grew up as brothers sharing memories and experiences, the difficult phase turned them into each other’s support system. Speaking about their relationship, “Family is your constant. Life changes, people come and go, but the bond you share with your family stays with you. Losing our father so early made us understand the value of having each other even more.”

Arjun said that simply talking to his brother can make his day better. “Honestly, just talking to my brother can make my day better. We’ve grown up together and gone through a lot together, so there is a comfort level that doesn’t need any explanation. Even a silly conversation or a joke between us can instantly lift my mood.”

Like most siblings, Arjun and his brother also had their share of arguments while growing up. However, the ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ actor said they never held on to their fights for long. Arjun shared, “We’ve had so many silly fights over the years that I honestly don’t remember one specific fight. Growing up, we would fight over the smallest things and then behave like nothing happened a few hours later. I think that’s the beauty of siblings. You can have the biggest argument and still be sitting together having dinner the same day.”

Arjun also admits that there is a quality in his brother that he wishes he had. “I really admire his ability to stay calm and handle things in his own way. I think I can sometimes overthink things, whereas he has this quality of just taking things as they come. I definitely wish I had a little more of that.”

He added, “We may not talk every single day, but whenever we need each other, we’re there.”

"I can probably tell him anything without worrying about being judged. There are certain things that only a sibling who has shared your childhood and your experiences can truly understand. With him,

Arjun concluded, “My brother has taught me, without really saying it, that you have to be there for your people, especially when life gets difficult.”

In terms of work, Arjun will next be seen in "Chumbak," which is set to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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