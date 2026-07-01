Arjit Singh was originally supposed to sing ‘Kaun Tujhe Yoon Pyaar Karega’, reveals Manoj Muntashir

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir shared a surprising fact about the iconic song, Kaun Tujhe Yoon Pyaar Karega from MS Dhoni, during his appearance on the Rajeev Khandelwal show, ‘Tum Ho Na.’

Recalling the creative discussions around the track, he revealed, "Jab iss film ki sittings chal rahi thi, yeh situation aayi. Iss situation ka ek mazedaar kissa hai jo kam logon ko pata hai. Pehle yeh gaana male tha, female nahi tha. Arijit gaane wale the, Amaal Mallik compose kar rahe the."

"Toh meri situation hai, Mr. M.S. Dhoni legend hain aur unka character hamara chhota bhai Sushant Singh Rajput play kar raha tha. Lekin jab yeh gaana male voice mein bana toh hamare director Neeraj Pandey ji aur Bhushan Kumar ji ko laga ki apne jo captain hain, woh bahut sharmile hain, bahut shy hain. Aap soch hi nahi sakte hain ki Dhoni aise apne pyaar ka ailaan kar rahe hain. That is not M.S. Dhoni ka character."

(While we were having the script and music sittings for this film, this particular situation came up. There’s an interesting story behind it that very few people know. Initially, this song was written as a male song, not a female one. Arijit was supposed to sing it, and Amaal Mallik was composing it."

(The situation was that Mr. M.S. Dhoni is a legend, and his character was being played by our younger brother, Sushant Singh Rajput. But when the song was created in a male voice, our director Neeraj Pandey ji and Bhushan Kumar ji felt that our captain is a very reserved, very shy person. You simply cannot imagine Dhoni openly expressing his love in this manner. That is not M.S. Dhoni’s character)

Later he added, "Maine kaha yeh baat toh sahi hai, kuch aur likh dete hain. Hum kuch aur utna achha likh hi nahi paaye. Taqriban 10–15 din chale gaye, and Neeraj Pandey ji came up with that idea. M.S. Dhoni unki girlfriend ke liye nahi gaa sakte hain, girlfriend toh unke liye gaa sakti hai. Let it be a female song."

(I said, that's a valid point, let's write something else. But we just couldn't come up with anything that matched it. Around 10–15 days passed, and then Neeraj Pandey ji came up with the idea. M.S. Dhoni may not sing this for his girlfriend, but his girlfriend can certainly sing it for him. Let it be a female song)

Manoj concluded by revealing how relieved and grateful the entire team felt that the song ultimately remained a part of the film, saying, "Hum sab itne khush hain ki woh gaana nikla nahi uss film se." (We are all so happy that the song was not removed from the film)

During the conversation, Manoj also revealed that the origin of the song was deeply personal and linked to a simple moment shared with his son.

Recalling the incident, he shared that his son once innocently remarked, “Mumma loves me more.” The statement immediately sparked a playful reaction within him, leading to a line that would eventually become part of a timeless melody. Manoj, quickly to his son, said, "Kaun tujhe yun pyaar karega jaise main karta hoon." Reacting to the revelation, Rajeev quickly remarked, "Aur gaana ban gaya.”

Manoj further explained that the moment he said the line, his creative instincts immediately recognised its potential. He revealed that his poetic sixth sense told him that the seemingly random thought carried the emotion. Realising its value, he promptly noted the line down in his mobile phone.

Talking about the song, it was featured on actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani, and is considered one of the most romantic songs of current Bollywood.

–IANS

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