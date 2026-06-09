Ari Aster reveals he ‘wrote a prequel’ to his cult offering ‘Hereditary’

Los Angeles, June 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Ari Aster has shared that he has already written the prequel to his cult film ‘Hereditary’. However, the director has said that he didn’t quite get the opportunity to make it.

The director revealed that he never feels that it’s the right time to tell the story of the prequel, reports ‘Variety’.

The director said, quoted by Gold Derby, during a Q&A after an Egyptian Theatre screening of ‘Hereditary’, “I wrote a prequel to this. It never feels like the right time. It’s a prequel, not a sequel, so I don’t know where this goes.

‘Hereditary’ was Aster’s feature directorial debut, and it put him on the map as a must-watch filmmaker in the horror genre.

The film stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne, and follows the Graham family, whose unassuming life begins to violently unravel after the death of the reclusive grandmother.

As per ‘Variety’, since then, Ari Aster directed ‘Midsommar’, ‘Beau Is Afraid’ and ‘Eddington’, all released through A24.

While Aster’s movies, along with those of directors like Jordan Peele and Robert Eggers, are often labeled as “elevated horror”, this is a moniker Aster rejects.

He shared, “I hate the term elevated horror, especially because it’s sort of a box that I was put in and horror fans took umbrage”.

Aster later explained that Danny DeVito tried to finance ‘Hereditary’, but he couldn’t find the cash to do so. The unnamed financier Aster eventually chose, he explained, put him through “one of the darkest times of my life”.

He said, “It was just in the hands of a financier that was, how do we say it? Worse. I’m afraid to say the name because he might show up in my life. Really a nightmare who I had signed my life away, I had signed the film away to him”.

“He had me in the palm of his hand. It was one of the darkest times of my life, actually finishing this film and trying to protect it, keep it from just blowing up”, he added.

--IANS

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