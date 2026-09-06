'Are you angry?': BJP chief Nabin's swipe at Oppn after PM Modi's 'Naraz Fufa' remark

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Naraz Fufa' jibe at the Opposition INDIA bloc, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Sunday criticised the opposition leaders, asking "Are you angry?"

PM Modi made the remark while contrasting the crisis of 2013 with India's present strength, during his address at the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

In a self-made video posted on his official Instagram account, BJP Chief Nabin said: "Yesterday, the Prime Minister addressed the youth at SRCC College, and we all saw how he referred to the opposition leaders in this country as 'naraz fufa'. We have seen that there are some people who remain dissatisfied within their families and society."

"They can never move forward or even think in a positive direction. He (PM Modi) referred to them as 'naraz fufa'. I want to ask our friends in the Opposition, when India is developing today, are you angry?"

Referring to the Opposition leaders, he said: "When India abrogates Article 370 and hoists the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir, you become angry. Today, when Naxalism has been completely eradicated from the country, you are still angry. "

In a veiled attack at the Congress, Nabin said that the BJP-led government has successfully fulfilled the slogan which was raised by the party during its tenure at the Centre.

"PM Modi has brought around 25 crore people above the poverty line, but you (Opposition) are angry on this too," he added.

The BJP Chief accused the Opposition of being unable to see India's growth and development due to their own "selfish interests".

Drawing a comparison with India's development and growth today, Nabin said: "Today your (Opposition's) condition in the country is similar to that of a 'naraz fufa' at a household."

"But I want to clearly say that all the Indians today are in support of PM Modi's vision to achieve a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," the BJP Chief said, while adding that despite the Opposition's "resentment and opposition", the pace of India's development won't be hindered.

On Saturday, while addressing the event at SRCC, PM Modi said: "Homoeopathic treatment only aggravates the disease for a short time. As soon as I gave this pill, all the 'Dimagi Naxals' started coming out. But the public is seeing their true colours."

Taking aim at his opponents, the Prime Minister described two kinds of people in the country: "One type positively transforms the power of society into the power of the nation. The other becomes a "Naraz Fufa" (angry uncle) on every issue."

--IANS

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