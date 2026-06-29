June 29, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

Archana Puran Singh says AI is adding to the problem of water-shortage

Archana Puran Singh says AI is adding to the problem of water-shortage

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress Archana Puran Singh is speaking about the negative impact of AI on the environment. The actress took to her social media, and shared a video with her family, her kids Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, and her husband Parmeet Sethi.

The family can be seen driving around the Malad area of Mumbai, as they capture the severe water shortage in the city.

In the video, Ayushmaan said, “we have AI and all of that and yet we are not able to provide just basic amenities”.

Aaryamann chipped in, as he said, “AI is drinking more water”. The actress said that AI tool consume more water adding to the problem of water-shortage.

She said, “Every time you ask a question in chat, you know, tons of water is used for that answer”.

Ayushmaan shared, “In fact, when I was making an episode in which I was making my AI avatar, somebody said that this wastes so much water and after that I just stopped only. I was like, I don't want to do that”.

Responding to the same, Aaryamann said, “They use AI for no reason. For no reason, they use it for time pass”.

Mumbai has faced severe water-shortage as the monsoons arrive late in the city. The rains that followed in the last week of June didn’t add to the ground water, as it was drained owing to the rapid concretisation in the city and the real estate boom.

The weather systems across the world have been impacted because of various factors including the Super El Nino. Europe is also battling intense heatwave disrupting civil life and systems.

--IANS

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