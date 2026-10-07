BB 16 fame Archana Gautam’s cafe robbed, actress says ‘can’t believe this is happening in Mumbai’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Mumbai-based cafe owned by actress and reality television personality Archana Gautam was reportedly robbed in the wee hours of Monday.

The actress shared CCTV footage of the incident on her social media account, further expressing shock. The footage shows the thief entering the cafe and allegedly taking away the entire cash counter. Archana also revealed that she has filed an FIR and appealed to the Mumbai Police to take swift action.

Sharing the CCTV footage, Archana urged people to remain alert and pay attention to the security of their homes and businesses. In her post, she wrote, “I am sharing this CCTV footage of a theft at my cafe in Mumbai with all of you so that you too stay alert and take care of the security of your homes and businesses.”

She further spoke about the emotional and financial investment she had made in the cafe, saying, “I built this cafe with a lot of love and hard work, investing my savings into it. I personally put a lot of effort into bringing every little thing together. But a thief broke into my cafe and stole the entire cash counter.”

Archana also revealed that she has registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

Expressing her disappointment, Archana said, “Mumbai has always felt like a safe city to me, which is why this incident has made me even more sad. I just want to request everyone to stay alert, stay safe and pay attention to the security around you.”

The actress also expressed disbelief that such an incident had happened to her in Mumbai.

The CCTV footage shared by Archana appears to capture the incident inside the cafe, which primarily serves churros and other desserts, along with waffles, pancakes, coffee, milkshakes and a range of savoury offerings.

For the uninitiated, Archana had ventured into the food business in October 2025, opening the Mumbai outlet. She had also showcased her interest in cooking during her stint on Celebrity MasterChef India.

On the professional front, Archana Gautam is known for her work as an actress, model and former beauty-pageant contestant.

She gained popularity with her participation in Bigg Boss 16. She later appeared in reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Celebrity MasterChef India.

--IANS

rd/