Apple sues OpenAI over allegedly stealing tech secrets

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Apple has sued the leading artificial intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI and its hardware chief for allegedly engaging in a coordinated campaign to steal information about upcoming products.

The iPhone maker alleged that OpenAI pushed Apple employees to divulge information, components, drawings and other materials related to upcoming products, according to multiple reports.

In a suit filed in the Northern District of California, Apple alleged that Tang Tan, the chief hardware officer at OpenAI, encouraged employees to share information about Apple’s upcoming products in job interviews.

He worked previously as Apple’s vice president of product design, leading development of the iPhone, smartwatch, AirPods and several other offerings in the company’s hardware engineering division.

The suit also named a former iPhone hardware engineer, Chang Liu, saying he provided materials, said reports.

It alleged that Liu developed hardware for OpenAI by illegally accessing dozens of Apple’s confidential hardware-related files, including voluminous, detailed information about unreleased products and engineering presentations, the lawsuit said.

Apple alleged that OpenAI “actively coached” many employees on how to handle their exits so that access to secret files is not lost.

OpenAI dismissed the allegations saying it has “no interest in other companies’ trade secrets and remains focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere.”

Both companies have worked in close collaboration in recent years, where OpenAI had supplied vital technology to the Apple Intelligence platform and Siri digital assistant.

However, tensions grew in the past year, and was fuelled by OpenAI enlisting former Apple design visionary Jony Ive to help develop devices.

Just a few months ahead of its initial public offering OpenAI has successfully lured around 400 Apple employees to its flock, according to the lawsuit.

“At every level, from members of its technical staff to its chief hardware officer, and in coordination with business partners, OpenAI has been stealing Apple’s trade secrets and confidential information,” the tech giant said in the suit.

Apple demanded OpenAI to destroy any proprietary materials and redesign upcoming products discarding copied technology.

—IANS

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