Apple schedules new iPhone 18 Pro, foldable launch event on Sep 9

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) US technology giant Apple has scheduled its annual event for September 9 at its Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California where the company is set to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models and its first foldable iPhone.

The presentation will be the first major product launch under John Ternus, who is due to take over as chief executive on September 1, succeeding Tim Cook.

The company is expected to announce the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, but the two models are reported to be relatively iterative upgrades rather than a major redesign.

Reports indicated that the company won’t be announcing the standard iPhone 18 until next year. The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 are expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2027.

"Surprise and shine! It's almost time for the #AppleEvent, on Wednesday, September 9!" said Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak in a post on X.

The foldable device, which could be called the “iPhone Ultra” name, may use a book‑style foldable design with an internal display of roughly 7.8 inches and an external screen of about 5.5 inches.

The phone may feature an under‑display camera on the inner screen and a punch‑hole camera on the outer display. Early pricing estimates put the device above Apple’s current lineup, with some reports suggesting a starting price around $2,000.

Reports said that the foldable iPhone could feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras and will likely bring Touch ID back to the iPhone.

The September event is likely to see the launches of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The devices will likely be powered by the new A20 Pro chip, based on a 2nm manufacturing process, along with Apple's C2 modem.

Camera upgrades are anticipated, including a possible variable‑aperture main camera on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple is also reportedly working on under-display Face ID technology.

The company is also expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup at the September event. The new generation of AirPods Pro likely to be unveiled in September may have camera-equipped earbuds, which could work with Apple's Visual Intelligence features, allowing the system to interpret objects and surroundings.

—IANS

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