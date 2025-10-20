Apple CEO Tim Cook shares 'stunning' Diwali image by Mumbai-based photographer

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday extended Diwali greetings to millions of people celebrating the festival of lights across the world, along with sharing am image taken by an Indian photographer with the new iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Cook posted a ‘stunning’ Diwali picture clicked by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Makar on X social media platform.

“Wishing a joyful and healthy Diwali to all celebrating around the world! Thanks to Apeksha Maker for sharing this stunning photo taken on iPhone 17 Pro Max,” he wrote.

Apeksha is the co-founder of House of Pixels, a celebrity photographer and works on bridging the gap between commercial and conceptual photography.

According to her, with new iPhones, shoot as much as you can on the go, take advantage of the powerful tool in your pocket and you never know what you will create.

According to her, the new iPhone 17 series can capture life under any kind of lighting conditions. To get the best shot, tap to focus and adjust your exposure by holding the tap and moving your finger up or down.

Meanwhile, Indian experts recently shared some professional tips to capture diyas and candles beautifully on the iPhone 17 series, without blowing out the highlights this Diwali.

Photographer Bobby Roy said the Night Mode in iPhone 17 series is one of the best tools to achieve that. “With 48MP HEIF MAX, try to bring out the fine textures of lights, and festive decor by using the best quality that the iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max provides. You can surely use the Portrait mode for that perfect for soft, cinematic moments and pooja portraits,” he advised.

Another photographer Porus Vimadalal advised to zoom in to 2x or 4x for portraits. “It naturally compresses the background and makes faces look more proportionally realistic and less distorted. Tap to focus, then pull exposure down a notch. Especially in bright settings, lowering exposure will add subtle highlights and give you that cinematic look. You can always adjust it later while editing based on your preference,” Vimadalal noted.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature Apple’s best-ever camera systems with higher-resolution sensors front and back — equivalent to having eight pro lenses in a user’s pocket. Three 48MP Fusion cameras capture sharper and more detailed images. A new 48MP Telephoto camera has a next-generation tetraprism design with a sensor that is 56 per cent larger than the previous generation to improve sharpness in bright light and bring more detail to darker shots.

