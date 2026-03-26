Apple adds new partners to its American Manufacturing Programme

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Apple on Thursday announced new members of its American Manufacturing Programme (AMP), expanding the company’s long-standing commitment to bring even more advanced manufacturing and critical component production to the United States.

Apple is working with Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics to manufacture essential materials and components in the U.S. for Apple products sold around the world, creating jobs and strengthening America’s manufacturing capabilities. Apple is planning to spend $400 million for these new programs through 2030.

“At Apple, we believe in the power of American innovation and manufacturing, and we’re proud to partner with even more companies to produce critical components and cutting-edge materials for our products right here in the U.S.,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“Today, we’re joining with world-class partners like Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics to further expand Apple’s U.S. supply chain through our American Manufacturing Program. This is another powerful example of what is possible when we invest in American ingenuity, and we’re excited to build the future together,” Cook added.

Today’s expansion accelerates the momentum of AMP, a key part of Apple’s $600 billion, four-year commitment to US manufacturing and innovation.

The programme’s initial partners, including Amkor, Applied Materials, Broadcom, Coherent, Corning, GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers America, MP Materials, Samsung, and Texas Instruments, are already achieving major milestones to expand advanced manufacturing in America and strengthen Apple’s domestic supply chain.

Longtime Apple supplier TDK will manufacture sensors for Apple in the U.S. for the very first time.

The two companies have collaborated for over 30 years on various technologies, including advanced tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors that support key iPhone features like camera stabilisation.

TDK’s US facility will supply TMR sensors in devices shipped all over the world, and will increase the volume of chips that Apple will source from U.S. silicon supply chains.

Apple, Bosch, and TSMC will work together to produce integrated circuits (ICs) for Bosch’s new sensing hardware at TSMC Washington in Camas, Washington. These ICs are essential for features like Crash Detection, Activity tracking, and elevation in Apple products.

Apple is also working with Cirrus Logic and GlobalFoundries to establish new semiconductor process technologies at GlobalFoundries’ facility in Malta, New York. GlobalFoundries’ newest silicon process will be available in the U.S. for the first time to enable key technologies for Apple products. This collaboration enables Cirrus Logic to develop mixed-signal solutions for a number of Apple applications, including advanced ICs to power Face ID systems.

Qnity Electronics and HD MicroSystems will provide cutting-edge materials and technologies essential for semiconductor manufacturing and advanced electronics. This collaboration will pioneer innovations for high-performance computing and AI, bolstering the domestic production of critical components and strengthening America’s leadership in advanced technology.

Apple’s commitment to supporting American jobs and manufacturing includes the Apple Manufacturing Academy, launched last fall in Detroit to provide small- and medium-sized manufacturers hands-on training in AI, automation, and smart manufacturing. The academy has already supported nearly 150 businesses through dozens of free in-person training sessions and virtual programming.

--IANS

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