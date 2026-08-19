Apoorva Makhija shifts to New York, reveals why she decided to leave India

Mumbai, August 19 (IANS) Indian content creator Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has shifted base to New York.

The influencer revealed that her decision was driven by her strong connection with the city after visiting it.

Apoorva revealed this on her social media post, and confirmed her move to the USA, following the release of her appearance on the podcast. Addressing questions from fans about her whereabouts on her social media, she wrote, “Soo… I don’t live in India anymore.”

Reportedly, Makhija spoke about how staying in India and building a life, isn't something that she sees herself doing in future.

Apoorva said that she doesn't intend to be a content creator for life. She feels that isn't something that can be done forever and wants to get into business.

Apoorva also stated that her college life wasn't really lived the way it could have been, saying that the first two years of her college were spent in lockdown, and the remaining two were spent in a relationship. The influencer added that all she was doing was holding her then-boyfriend's hand on campus.

Apoorva also realised that she doesn't have many friends from her college days, and that most of her friends have been made recently, and they are all creators.

As for staying in India, the Traitor Season 1 contestant said that she is currently living in the best city in India, but she doesn't see herself spending her entire life travelling and commuting from Andheri to Colaba every day. That's not how she envisions her life in the future.

In the podcast, she also opened up about her decision to move to New York and said that although she had travelled extensively, her experience in the city made her want to live there.

“I have traveled quite a lot and when I landed in New York I was like, ‘I really want to live here’,” Makhija said.

Explaining what attracted her to the city, she said, “There was something about this city. It was so fast, everyone is so well dressed, and the food is great. I love the architecture and I have seen New York in almost every single web series that I love.”

Makhija also revealed that she was so certain about wanting to study in New York that she applied to only one college in the city. “I was like ‘If I get in. I get in and I’ll go’,” she said.

For the uninitiated, her move to New York had been under consideration for some time. In June 2025, Apoorva had spoken about plans to potentially move abroad for higher studies and said she was preparing for a master’s degree in fashion or management.

The influencer rose to more popularity nationwide post her stint on Samay Raina’s show India's Got Latent, where post her argument with a participant had got her into legal trouble.

Professionally, she has been part of two reality shows, The Traitors and Lock Upp Season 2.

–IANS

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