APEDA office in Patna to boost Bihar’s agri exports: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The establishment of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) office in Patna will open new doors for Bihar’s farmers, producers and exporters, according to official statement on Friday.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the office will provide direct access to services such as registration, advisory support, market intelligence, certification assistance, export facilitation and infrastructure development, giving Bihar’s agrarian economy a strong push towards global markets.

The new office was inaugurated at the Bihar Idea Festival in Patna on September 11, in the presence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and State Industries Minister Nitish Mishra.

Until now, exporters from Bihar had to rely on APEDA’s regional office in Varanasi, but the Patna office will ensure faster responses and better coordination with state institutions.

Bihar’s agriculture is rich with high-value produce such as Shahi Litchi, Jardalu Mango, Mithila Makhana and Magahi Pan, many of which carry Geographical Indication (GI) tags that enhance their international appeal.

Goyal said the new office is more than just an administrative move -- it is a mission to connect Bihar’s farmers with the global economy.

Marking the occasion, a 7 metric tonne consignment of GI-tagged Mithila Makhana was flagged off to New Zealand, Canada and the USA.

The export was led by woman entrepreneur Neha Arya, founder of Nehashi from Darbhanga.

Officials said her success highlights both the growing global demand for Bihar’s produce and the rising role of women-led businesses in the agri sector.

The government noted that Bihar has already made strong progress in exports. GI-tagged Mithila Makhana has been shipped to the UAE and USA in 2024–25, while Jardalu Mango, Shahi Litchi and even traditional sweets like Tilkut have found international buyers.

Over the past three years, APEDA has worked with farmers and FPOs in Bihar through training, international exposure visits and collaborations with research institutions to raise quality standards and promote sustainable packaging.

In May this year, a major international buyer-seller meet in Patna brought together 70 overseas buyers from 22 countries and more than 40 Indian exporters.

--IANS

pk