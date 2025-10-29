October 29, 2025 6:56 PM हिंदी

Apar Industries' Q2 profit falls 4 pc sequentially to Rs 251.7 crore, revenue up

Apar Industries Q2 profit falls 4 pc sequentially to Rs 251.7 crore

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Apar Industries Limited on Wednesday reported over 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26) at Rs 251.70 crore, as compared to Rs 262.91 crore in the April-June quarter.

In contrast, the total revenue for the quarter saw a nearly 12 per cent jump to Rs 5,742.85 crore against Rs 5,128.95 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal (Q1 FY26).

However, despite an uptick in revenue, the rise in expenses hit the profit. The electrical and energy infrastructure company's total expenses for the Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 5,402.29 crore, up 13 per cent sequentially from Rs 4,776.44 crore.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based firm's net profit jumped over 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 193.88 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, and Revenue from operations increased 23 per cent to Rs 5,715.4 crore from Rs 4,644.5 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

"We have delivered strong performance in the first half of the year with a time high half-yearly top line and bottom line on the back of strong growth in export business and healthy domestic business performance," said Kushal N Desai, Chairman and MD of Apar Industries.

On the export front, the US tariff situation is fluid at the moment, with various announcements over the past few months due to which we shall be taking tactical decisions to continue our strategic presence in the market, Desai added.

Meanwhile, Apar Industries shares surged 4.04 per cent to end the session at Rs 9,475.0 per share on Tuesday. In the last 5 days, the scrip jumped 9.7 per cent, and in a month it rose over 13 per cent. Meanwhile, its 52-week high and low values stood at Rs 11,779.90 and RS 4,308.05, respectively.

Indian stock indices ended higher, supported by strong global cues and optimism ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. Investor sentiment also improved following reports that the US President Donald Trump may soon finalise a trade deal with India.

The Sensex gained 368.97 points, or 0.44 per cent, to end the day at 84,977.13. The Nifty rose 117.7 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 26,053.9.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Rishab Shetty thanks his direction squad for 'standing strong' with him

Rishab Shetty thanks his direction squad for 'standing strong' with him

India, Russia reaffirm commitment to elevate defence cooperation

India and Russia reaffirm commitment to elevate defence cooperation

Dave Franco, wife Alison Brie used to sleep 'squished' in his childhood bed

Dave Franco, wife Alison Brie used to sleep 'squished' in his childhood bed

Personal bias, blind belief driving vaccine-autism link, say experts

Personal bias, blind belief driving vaccine-autism link, say experts

Hard work, blood, sweat, tears, says Abhishek Bachchan on being accused of 'buying' awards

Hard work, blood, sweat, tears, says Abhishek Bachchan on being accused of 'buying' awards

‘Ask Modi ji to dance for votes, he will do it’: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

‘Ask Modi ji to dance for votes, he will do it’: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Working closely with Thailand to repatriate Indians fleeing from Myanmar scam-centres: MEA

Working closely with Thailand to repatriate Indians fleeing from Myanmar scam-centres: MEA

India Post eyes Rs 25,000 crore in parcel business revenue over next 5 years

India Post eyes Rs 25,000 crore in parcel business revenue over next 5 years

Mom Bhavana Pandey treats with a childhood video of Ananya ahead of her birthday

Mom Bhavana Pandey treats with a childhood video of Ananya ahead of her birthday

Under BAPS’ ‘Mission Rajipo’, over 40,000 children transform Sanskrit into sanskar

Under BAPS’ ‘Mission Rajipo’, over 40,000 children transform Sanskrit into sanskar