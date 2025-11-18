Anushka Sen collaborates with Grammy winning-American music producer for debut single

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress and content creator Anushka Sen is now set to debut as a musician with her debut single, ‘Chameleon’ and said that it is a song born out of change.

The track is set to release on Tuesday. It marks the intersection of Anushka’s multi-faceted creative evolution and the world-class production of Grammy-winning American producer Ken Lewis.

Lewis, who is two time Grammy Award winner and a 8 time nominee, has worked with some of the biggest global artists including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and has given 79 Billboard no ones.

Speaking about the journey behind her debut as a singer and the emotion driving this song, Anushka shares, “Music has been woven into my life for as long as I can remember, but I never truly imagined I would one day create a song of my own and put it out into the world.”

“Chameleon came to me at a time when I was reassessing who I am and who I want to become. It’s a song born out of change, the kind of change that feels scary but necessary. Throughout my life, people have expected me to stay in one mould or continue doing only what I’m known for, but I’ve never believed in limiting myself like that.”

Anushka said that every phase of her journey has taught her something new, and “music is the next space where I want to grow, explore, and experiment fearlessly.”

Chameleon was recorded during her recent trip to the USA, with Lewis bringing his signature global sound.

She added: “A big part of this dream comes from my childhood. I grew up around music, my mother has been my earliest teacher, and she’s the person who quietly planted this love for singing in me.”

Anushka revealed: “Being Bengali, art in all its forms has always felt like home to me, dance, acting, music and this song feels like all those influences finally meeting. Chameleon carries that spirit of adaptation, discovery, and freedom. It’s me embracing every colour I’ve ever been, and every colour I’m yet to become.”

