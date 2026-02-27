Sanya Malhotra fulfils dream by celebrating 34th birthday with a sports carnival

February 27, 2026 12:02 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra marked her 34th birthday with a sports carnival she had been dreaming of hosting for the past two years.

The actress took to Instagram and shared that she rang in her special day surrounded by her close friends and family, calling it one of her “most incredible” birthday celebrations. She even shared a handful of glimpses from the celebrations.

One video featured the actress playing cricket on the ground and even channeled her inner cheerleader as held some pom-poms.

“I had the most incredible birthday celebration surrounded by love and support! My loved ones truly make life sooo sooo sooo special.”

“For my 34th I finally got to have the sports carnival I've been dreaming of for 2 years! Huge congrats to Team All Stars… for wining this years sports carnival.. agle saal main hee jeetungi. Grateful for the messages, beautiful flowers, and the cutest gifts feeling trulyy LOVED AND BLESSED.”

Sanya was last seen on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi.

The film follows Ananya and Vikram, heartbroken after their partners, who abandoned them to marry each other, Sunny and Tulsi team up to crash the wedding of their former lovers.

She will next be seen in Toaster, a comedy film directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary. It also stars Rajkummar Rao. The supporting cast includes Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

The story follows a stingy man who becomes irrationally obsessed with a toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple, getting entangled in a chain of mishaps involving murder and mayhem.

--IANS

dc/

