November 13, 2025 4:53 PM हिंदी

Anushka Ranjan introduces her ‘new baby’ to the world: She’s the sweetest

Anushka Ranjan introduces her ‘new baby’ to the world: She’s the sweetest

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Anushka Ranjan, on Thursday, took to social media to introduce her “new baby” — a cute little puppy.

The actress, who couldn’t contain her excitement, shared an adorable video of her furry friend and lovingly called her “the sweetest.” In the clip, Anushka could be seen holding her new baby pet in a small bag while striking different poses with her. She also added Layup’s song “Who You Share it With” as background score for the video.

Sharing this cute video, the ‘Wedding Pullav’ actress wrote, “Hey, world! Please say hello to our new baby Olive She’s the sweetest, most playful Guddu on the planet and the perfect lil sister for our beti Mija Thank you @pawasana_ for bringing this angel into our life and adding so much more happiness.”

Meanwhile, Anushka Ranjan often grabs attention for her social media posts featuring her close-knit circle of friends from the industry. Her inner circle includes Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and Krystle D’Souza, with whom she frequently shares glimpses of get-togethers. She also shares a warm bond with Sussanne Khan. Interestingly, Anushka’s sister Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is also known to be Alia Bhatt’s best friend.

On the professional front, Anushka made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy “Wedding Pullav.” She later appeared in “Batti Gul Meter Chalu,” which starred Shahid Kapoor and was directed by Shree Narayan Singh. In 2020, she played the role of Amy in the web series “Fittrat,” alongside Krystle D’Souza and her husband, Aditya Seal.

Anushka, daughter of producers Anu and Shashi Ranjan, also ventured into production. Speaking about this exciting role, she had earlier shared, “Embarking on this journey as a producer is a dream I’ve cherished for years. Growing up in a family deeply embedded in the world of cinema, I’ve always felt inspired to contribute my own stories to the industry.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Two more dengue deaths raises Sindh's 2025 toll to 29 (File image)

Pakistan: Two more dengue deaths raises Sindh's 2025 toll to 29

India, Canada discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, promote investments

India, Canada discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, promote investments

SIR Phase II: Over 42 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

SIR Phase II: Over 42 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

Playing with Gill is always enjoyable, he’s one of the great players of our generation, says Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Playing with Gill is always enjoyable, he’s one of the great players of our generation: Jaiswal

Vijay Varma reveals his first reaction after reading the script of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Vijay Varma reveals his first reaction after reading the script of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Coldplay, Dua Lipa join stars demanding price cap on ticket resales

Coldplay, Dua Lipa join stars demanding price cap on ticket resales

India, Nepal ink pact to expand trade via rail route

India, Nepal ink pact to expand trade via rail route

FMSCI National Racing Championship heads for grand finale in Coimbatore

FMSCI National Racing Championship heads for grand finale in Coimbatore

Glen Powell says he is done with remakes

Glen Powell says he is done with remakes

UP CM inaugurates ‘Janjati Bhagidari Utsav’ to mark 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

UP CM inaugurates ‘Janjati Bhagidari Utsav’ to mark 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda