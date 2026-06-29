Anurag Singh on 14 years of 'Jatt & Juliet': We wanted to tell a story we believed in

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Anurag Singh celebrated his movie 'Jatt & Juliet' completing 14 years of release on Monday with a heartfelt post on social media.

He stated that at the time, they had no clue that the Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa starrer would be able to make such a huge space in the hearts of movie buffs. He added that they were simply focused on telling a story they believed in.

Sharing a couple of behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot, Anurag penned on his official Instagram handle, "I often get asked if we knew Jatt & Juliet would become what it did. The honest answer is NO.

We were simply focused on telling a story we believed in. The love it received over the years is something I’ll always be grateful for. 14 years of Jatt & Juliet (sic)."

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh and produced by Darshan Singh Grewal and Gunbir Singh Sidhu under the banner of White Hill Studios and Grewalz Cine Corp, the project turned out to be a tremendous success at the box office.

'Jatt & Juliet' shares the tale of Fateh Singh (Played by Diljit Dosanjh) and Pooja (Played by Neeru Bajwa), and how their initial clashes end up turning into love.

The film also saw Upasana Singh, Jaswinder Bhalla, Rana Ranbir, Sari Mercer, Karamjit Anmol, B.N. Sharma, and Anita Kailey as the supporting cast.

Given the massive success of the film, the makers came up with a sequel, 'Jatt & Juliet 2' the following year in 2013, retaining most of the same cast and crew. Just like the original drama, the sequel also ended up becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film of that year.

In 2024, the makers delivered the third instalment in the popular franchise, 'Jatt & Juliet 3'.

Additionally, the makers also remade the drama in Bengali in 2014 with the title 'Bangali Babu English Mem'.

--IANS

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