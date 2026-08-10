Anupam Kher to MM Keeravani: Can sit with him for hours talking about life, music, and everything in between

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher has heaped praise on Oscar-winning music composer M.M. Keeravani, calling him a man of immense depth and a wonderful friend, while sharing a fun glimpse of their camaraderie in Hyderabad.

Anupam shared a string of pictures with the music composer on X, formerly called Twitter and wrote: “There are Oscar-winning music composers… and then there is M.M. Keeravani Sir! Of course, the world knows his genius. I had the privilege of experiencing it very closely when he gave such beautiful, soulful music to my film #TanviTheGreat. But what fascinates me equally is the man behind the music.”

Anupam said that he understands human nature almost as beautifully as he “understands sur and taal.”

“I can sit with him for hours talking about life, cinema, music, people, relationships… and everything in between. Every conversation leaves me with something to think about. But there is one area where I am definitely the boss — posing for photographs!” he wrote.

The actor added: “So in Hyderabad, I decided that two serious, accomplished gentlemen (he more, me- kind of) should temporarily forget their wisdom, experience, awards etc. and become COOL DUDES!”

“Whether we actually look cool is for you to decide. We certainly felt cool! Keeravani Sir, thank you for your music, your depth, your wonderful sense of humour and, above everything else, your friendship. Love you, Sir! Jai Ho! @mmkeeravaani.”

Tanvi The Great follows a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.

Talking about Anupam, he’s currently shooting for the second installment of Khosla Ka Ghosla. The film first released in 2006 with the comedy drama film directed by Dibakar Banerjee, in his directorial debut. Along with Anupam and Boman actors Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma in the lead roles.

The story follows Kamal Kishore Khosla (Kher), a middle-class Delhiite and his family's attempt to reclaim their land which has been seized by a builder, Khurana.

--IANS

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