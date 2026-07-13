Anupam Kher says every corner of Ayodhya echoes history and faith

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen playing the role of Ashok Singhal in the upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi’, says Ayodhya is far more than a place of temples, with every lane carrying a story and history.

Anupam shared a string of videos and pictures of himself on the photo-sharing website, where he is seen seeking blessings from Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj.

He wrote: “Aaj Ayodhya mein Pujya Shri Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj ka aashirwad prapt hua. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas ke Adhyaksh ke roop mein unhone apna poora jeevan Prabhu Shri Ram ki seva aur Ram Janmabhoomi aandolan ko samarpit kar diya. Unke baare mein jitna suna, utna hi mann shraddha se bhar gaya (sic).”

(Today in Ayodhya, I had the privilege of receiving the blessings of Pujya Shri Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj. As the President of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, he has dedicated his entire life to the service of Lord Shri Ram and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The more I learned about his life and work, the deeper my reverence and admiration grew.)

The actor-filmmaker went on to write about Ayodhya, saying that every lane there has its own story, every corner carries its own history, and every face reflects unwavering faith.

“Ayodhya ki sabse badi visheshta yeh hai ki yahan sirf mandir hi nahi hain. Yahan har gali ki apni ek kahani hai, har mod ka apna itihaas hai aur har chehre par aastha nazar aati hai. Is nagari mein aate hi mann apne aap shaant ho jaata hai. Bheetar ek ankaha sukoon utarta hai, jaise bahut dino baad aatma ko apna ghar mil gaya ho (sic).”

(The most remarkable thing about Ayodhya is that it is not just a city of temples. Every lane has its own story, every corner carries its own history, and every face reflects unwavering faith. The moment you arrive here, your mind finds peace. An indescribable sense of calm settles within, as if the soul has finally found its way home after a long journey.)

Expressing his love for the city, he concluded the post by saying: “Main is paavan bhoomi ko natmastak hokar pranam karta hoon. Main yahan baar-baar aana chahoonga. Yahan se sirf darshan hi nahi milte, balki ek nayi urja, nayi shraddha aur gehri shaanti bhi milti hai. Jai Shri Ram! (sic).”

(I bow my head in reverence to this sacred land. I would love to return here again and again. Ayodhya offers not just divine darshan, but also renewed energy, deeper faith, and profound inner peace. Jai Shri Ram! #JaiShreeRam #Ayodhya).

Talking about the upcoming film, “Shri Ram Bhoomi,” based on the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, will explore the decades-long journey associated with the temple and the events surrounding it.

‘Shri Ram Bhoomi’ will be produced by Zee Studios and directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, known for helming projects such as ‘The Kerala Story,’ ‘2 Bhor’ and ‘Timeless Tamil Nadu.’

--IANS

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