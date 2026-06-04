Anupam Kher reveals the person who opened doors to a larger world for him

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt birthday note for his uncle, P. L. Kher

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Special 26’ actor shared warm memories and expressed deep gratitude for his presence in his life. Anupam reflected on the strong family bond and highlighted how his uncle played an important role in shaping his early years and broadening his outlook on the world. Sharing his photos and videos, Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy Birthday, Chacha Ji! My father’s youngest brother, P. L.Kher, has played a very important role in my life. In fact, a large part of my early years was spent in his company, and his influence on me has been immense.”

The 71-year-old actor added, “In our family, we don’t call our uncles 'Chacha Ji.' We lovingly call him Saba Ji, and for me, he has always been much more than an uncle. He was one of the first people who opened the doors of a larger world for me. My introduction to the world of books came through him, and for that alone I can never thank him enough. The habit of reading, the curiosity to learn, and the joy of discovering new ideas—all of that began because of Saba Ji.”

“Over the years, whenever life presented challenges or moments of confusion, Saba Ji had a unique way of reaching out. He wrote me letters—beautiful, thoughtful letters—at exactly the time I needed them. Those letters were not just words on paper; they were guidance, encouragement, wisdom, and love. Even today, I cherish them. He is a man of great warmth, dignity, intelligence, and compassion. A wonderful brother, a wonderful uncle, and above all, a wonderful human being.”

The note further read, “On your birthday, Saba Ji, I want to thank you for everything you have given me! Your affection, your wisdom, your faith in me, and your constant presence in my life, whether near or far. May God bless you with a long, healthy, peaceful, and joyful life. May you continue to inspire all of us with your grace, your brilliance and your goodness. Lots of love and deepest respect. Happy Birthday, Saba Ji! #Love #Pushkarnath.”

--IANS

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