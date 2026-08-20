August 20, 2026 12:45 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher reacts to Ladakh video of woman allegedly disrespecting Army personnel: ‘It disturbed me deeply’

Anupam Kher reacts to Ladakh video of woman allegedly disrespecting Army personnel: ‘It disturbed me deeply’

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has reacted to a video from Ladakh that he said left him deeply disturbed.

The ‘Special 26’ actor recalled watching a video of a woman who identified herself as Gen Z and, according to him, spoke disrespectfully to Army personnel. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Anupam said the incident prompted him to share a song from his film "Tanvi The Great," which he revealed has been receiving appreciation from defence personnel and Army officers.

The 71-year-old actor said he had been receiving the song as a forward from several defense personnel and Army officers, accompanied by the message, “A great Gen Z song for the real Gen Z of Bharat.” Kher further explained that after watching the Ladakh video, he felt compelled to share the song with a different perspective on what being Gen Z can represent.

“May the Indian Army be victorious! I have been receiving this video as a forward of the song from our film #TanviTheGreat from so many defence personnel and Army officers, with the message: “A great Gen Z song for the real Gen Z of Bharat.”

The ‘A Wednesday’ actor added, “Yesterday, I saw a video of lady in Ladakh, calling herself Gen Z, speaking very disrespectfully to our Army personnel. It disturbed me deeply. And then I thought of sharing this song from Tanvi The Great—a song that our Army officers themselves are loving and forwarding. Because real Gen Z is not only about attitude. It is also about courage, discipline, service and respect ! Here it is— “May the Indian Army be victorious! Jai Hind!”

The actor shared a video featuring Shubhangi Dutt singing and dancing to the patriotic track "Sena Ki Jai" from Anupam Kher’s directorial film "Tanvi The Great."

For the unversed, a video circulating on social media reportedly shows a woman confronting security personnel after allegedly being stopped at a barricade in Minamarg. In the clip, she questions the restrictions imposed on tourists and compares them with the situation faced by people in Kashmir.

The woman also refers to herself as part of Gen Z and is heard saying, “We are Gen Z, we’ll not tolerate this nonsense.” The video has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

--IANS

ps/

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