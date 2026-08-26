Anupam Kher on 41 years of marriage with Kirron Kher: ‘There have been arguments, disagreements’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher marked his 41st wedding anniversary with wife and actress Kirron Kher with an emotional note.

He reflected on their journey together and the many experiences that have shaped their marriage. Sharing a series of memories on Instagram, Anupam joked that after 41 years of marriage, he was running out of photographs to share on their anniversary, as he had already used most of them in previous years. Looking back on their journey, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor acknowledged that their marriage has seen its share of love, laughter, arguments, disagreements, togetherness, individual journeys, difficult phases, and happy moments.

Anupam also spoke about the differences between him and Kirron, saying that perhaps those differences have made their 41-year journey interesting. He highlighted how they have always given each other the freedom and space to remain themselves.

He wrote, “Happy 41st Anniversary to us! When you start running out of photographs to post on your anniversary because you have already used most of them in the previous years, you know you have been married for a very long time! 41 years. There has been love, laughter, arguments, disagreements, togetherness, individual journeys, difficult times, wonderful times!! In other words, a marriage.”

“Kirron and I are very different people. And perhaps that is what has made these 41 years so interesting. We have always given each other the space to be ourselves. There is love, of course, but over the years I think mutual respect becomes equally precious. Life changes. People change. Circumstances change. But there is something beautiful about knowing that after all these years, there is someone who has witnessed so much of your life!! And you have witnessed theirs.”

The 71-year-old actor added, “So here’s to 41 years of us! Imperfect, independent, sometimes irritating, sometimes impossible, but always there for each other. Happy Anniversary, dearest Kirron! May God bless us. And may we continue walking beside each other for many, many more years. Love always. @kirronkhermp #41StAnniversary #Marriage.”

The carousel of photos featured Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher sharing happy moments and posing together at award nights and various other gatherings. One of the images dates back to their courtship days, while another shows the couple twinning in white.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher married Kirron Kher on August 26, 1985, and the couple has been together for 41 years.

--IANS

ps/