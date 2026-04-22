Anupam Kher meets Swami Avdeshanand Maharaj on flight, reveals they discussed the heritage of Kashmir

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Anupam Kher on Wednesday shared a memorable experience from his flight journey, where he met Swami Avdheshanand Giri.

The actor described it as a deeply spiritual and thought-provoking interaction, and also revealed that their conversation touched upon the ancient temples and the rich historical and spiritual heritage of Kashmir.

Taking to his social media account, Anupam Kher posted a picture with the revered spiritual leader from inside the flight.

He wrote, “Meeting Param Pujya Swami Acharya Avdheshanand Ji Maharaj during the flight journey was not just a meeting, but a spiritual experience! Guess time has stopped for a while.”

He added, “Flying in the sky, our conversation continued to the depths of the soul. Spirituality, meaning of life, words of saints and religious boths touched the mind. Discussion on the ancient temples of India, especially the divine and historical heritage of Kashmir once again made us realize how deep, rich and sacred our roots are!”

The actor further wrote, “His words had such peace and stability, which is becoming rare in today's fast-paced life. This dialogue was not just knowledge, but a soul-touching experience—a companionship, that goes within and changes something.”

He added, “Maharaj ji, heartfelt gratitude for your company, your comfort and your priceless thoughts. Such journeys make life more meaningful.”

In the picture, Kher is seen seated beside Swami Avdheshanand Giri inside an aircraft, with both smiling for the camera.

Talking about Anupam Kher, the actor has enjoyed a remarkable journey in Indian cinema spanning over more than four decades.

He made his Bollywood debut with the 1984 film Saaransh, where his powerful portrayal of an elderly man grieving the loss of his son won widespread acclaim. Anupam was just 28 years when he essayed the character of a 60 plus year-old man.

Over the years, Kher has delivered memorable performances in films such as Ram Lakhan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khosla Ka Ghosla, and Special 26 among many others.

The actor recently turned 70 on the 7th of March.

–IANS

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