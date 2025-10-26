October 26, 2025 4:34 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher marvels at Yash Chopra’s achievement, captures Jungfrau Railway’s ‘Yash Chopra Train’

Anupam Kher marvels at Yash Chopra’s achievement, captures Jungfrau Railway’s ‘Yash Chopra Train’

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is on a vacation in Switzerland, is reminiscing about the “richest time” of his life.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself at a railway station next to the Yash Chopra train of the Jungfrau Railway in Switzerland.

He said in the video, “What an amazing feeling to have Yashji's name on this train. Yashji, you are great. The time that I spent with you is the richest time of my life and to see your name on a train which is and it's snowing. I miss you very much. You're the bestest. To have a train named after you at the height of this snowy, amazing place. Wow, wow, wow. Jai Ho, Jai Ho. Yashji, Yash Chopra is great. You are the greatest”.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “ASH CHOPRA AND SWITZERLAND: The fact that ONE person’s cinematic vision can change the tourism industry of a country is UNBELIEVABLE! And that is exactly I witnessed in my trip here. Almost every location has a #YashChopra stamp in Switzerland! His portraits, his statue, trains named after him, Bollywood restaurants, signboards in Hindi and thousands of Indian Tourists (sic)”>

He further mentioned, “I am deeply humbled and proud that I got to spend so much time with him apart from being part of so many #YRF films. Yash ji - You will always be the GREATEST! Jai Ho. #Cinema #Magic#SwitzerlandDiaries”.

The Yash Chopra Train is a special Swiss train dedicated to the legendary Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra by the Swiss government. After decades of showcasing Switzerland’s landscapes in his films from ‘Silsila’ and ‘Chandni’ to ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, Yash Chopra became an unofficial ambassador of Swiss tourism in India. In 2011, as a tribute, the Jungfrau Railways (Jungfraubahn) named one of their Stadler-built trains the “Yash Chopra Train”.

The train runs in the Bernese Oberland region, often on the route from Kleine Scheidegg to Jungfraujoch, famously called the Top of Europe. It’s a tourist-favorite, featuring a commemorative plaque and visuals celebrating Chopra’s cinematic love affair.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

FairPoint: Bihar election proving to be political mirror reflecting Rahul Gandhi's activism dilemma

FairPoint: Bihar election proving to be political mirror reflecting Rahul Gandhi's activism dilemma

Salman Khan says 'life lived kingsize' in a heartfelt tribute to late Satish Shah

Salman Khan says 'life lived kingsize' in a heartfelt tribute to late Satish Shah

VP Radhakrishnan arrives in Seychelles to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect

VP Radhakrishnan arrives in Seychelles to attend swearing-in ceremony of President-elect

India emerges as strong performing market for global consumer giants

India emerges as strong performing market for global consumer giants

‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ cast sings show’s title track as they bid adieu to Satish Shah

‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ cast sings show’s title track as they bid adieu to Satish Shah

Anubhav Sinha looks back at making 'Ra.One' with SRK as the movie clocks 14 years

Anubhav Sinha looks back at making 'Ra.One' with SRK as the movie clocks 14 years

EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership

EAM Jaishankar wishes Austria on National Day, reaffirms commitment to advance partnership

George Clooney recollects driving around Tony Bennettm getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra

George Clooney recollects driving around Tony Bennettm getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra

Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete

Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 in Cabarete

Women's WC: Rain delays start as India opt to bowl against Bangladesh; Uma Chetry handed debut

Women's WC: Rain delays start as India opt to bowl against Bangladesh; Uma Chetry handed debut